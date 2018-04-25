Pune in pixels: City celebrates Tendulkar’s birthday and fights for rights of women, disabled amid soaring temperature

/ City-based Raju Gaikwad has a collection of over 20,000 pictures of Sachin Tendulkar. He displays them on the day of Tendulkar’s birthday on Tuesday, April 24, in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) / The city recently witnessed another fuel price hike. Diesel prices climbed to an all time high at at Rs 68.82 /litre, highest ever in the city. The price of petrol stood at Rs 82.21/litre. Hence, the Congress party members held a demonstration against the fuel price hike at Market Yard chowk in Pune on Monday, April 23. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) / A wedding ceremony was held for visually challenged couples in the city. The ceremony included all the rituals from haldi to sangeet. The wedding was organised by Sewa Mitra Mandal and Louis Braille visually challenged organisation at Fadgate in Pune on Sunday, April 22. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) / Sexual assault cases were reported in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, wherein minors were brutally raped and murdered. After national and international uproar against the two cases, the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2018, was passed by the central government. Members of Association of Pune NGOs staged a protest rally against the incidents at Kathua and Unnao at Kondhwa in Pune on Sunday, April 22. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) / The city temperature on April 24 (Tuesday) crossed 40 degrees Celsius with Lohegaon recording a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius. A dog quenches its thirst by drinking water which has been put for curing of a concrete road on a hot day near Aaple Ghar in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) / A painter paints on an advertising flex near Garware causeway in Pune on a sunny afternoon. As per predictions released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is expected to drop by close to two degrees Celsius till April 30. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO) / Children play cricket near a dirty wetland at Wagholi on World Earth Day in Pune. World Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 2018. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) / Artistes from Terre Policy Center perform an act to spread awareness about use of plastic at Patrakar Bhavan in Pune on Monday, April 23. On March 23, the state government issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018. Items banned under this notification include all kinds of plastic bags (with or without handle), single use disposable items made of plastic and thermocol and packaging of food items and food grain material will be banned across the state. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) / Anil Shirole Pune MP visited Ambedkarnagar behind Market Yard a day after a major fire gutted a part of the slum. Several tin houses were gutted in a major fire at the Ambedkarnagar slum area in Market Yard area on Saturday (April 21). At least 12 fire units and water tankers rushed to the spot. Residents said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in a house and spread to nearby homes. No casualty was reported. The narrow entrance to the slum area prevented the fire trucks from entering the area. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)