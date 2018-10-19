Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Pirates fight back

This is the battle of top two raid point scorers of PKL — Rahul Chaudhari (686 raid pts) and Pardeep Narwal (666 Raid Pts). However, Pardeep is in top form scoring a Super 10 in each of his 3 games this season. The raid machine, Rahul is yet to score a Super 10 this season, but has a great record against Patna Pirates. His 108 raid points against Patna is the most by any raider against a single team in PKL. Pardeep will have a tough task tonight as he is up against the best defensive team of PKL 6 as Telugu Titans’ average of 14 tackle pts per game is the best by any side.

Follow the live blog of PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans below -

20:17 hrs IST Narwal vs Chaudhari A match build up between Narwal and Chaudhri and this point there is only one winner. Narwal has four points to Chaudhri’s 1.





20:13 hrs IST Titans all out Pradeep Narwal’s super tackle gives four points to Pirates and Titans are all out for the first time in this game. The game has changed quickly. Narwal the man leading Pirates.





20:11 hrs IST Manjeet with a successful raid Manjeet with a successful raid that gets his team back into the game. Two point to Pirates and they are right back in this match!. meanwhile Sombir comes in for Anil Kumar and then is replaced by Rajnish.





20:08 hrs IST Narwal the key Pradeep Narwal will be the key for Patna Pirates, a couple of below par raids by the star man in the early moments of this match.





20:04 hrs IST Good start by Titans Good start by Telugu titans! Pradeep Narwal and Deepak Narwal on the bench early on and the score reads 4-1





20:22 hrs IST Toss Telugu Titans win the toss & select the court





19:56 hrs IST Action set to begin Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans is set to begin imminently.





19:30 hrs IST Patna hope to carry momentum Defeending champions Patna Pirates will be hoping to carry the momentum that they have built up with two wins back to back after their shock defeat to Tamil Thalaivas on the opening night.



