Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Pirates fight back
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our live blog.
20:17 hrs IST
Narwal vs Chaudhari
20:13 hrs IST
Titans all out
20:11 hrs IST
Manjeet with a successful raid
20:08 hrs IST
Narwal the key
20:04 hrs IST
Good start by Titans
20:22 hrs IST
Toss
19:56 hrs IST
Action set to begin
19:30 hrs IST
Patna hope to carry momentum
19:15 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
This is the battle of top two raid point scorers of PKL — Rahul Chaudhari (686 raid pts) and Pardeep Narwal (666 Raid Pts). However, Pardeep is in top form scoring a Super 10 in each of his 3 games this season. The raid machine, Rahul is yet to score a Super 10 this season, but has a great record against Patna Pirates. His 108 raid points against Patna is the most by any raider against a single team in PKL. Pardeep will have a tough task tonight as he is up against the best defensive team of PKL 6 as Telugu Titans’ average of 14 tackle pts per game is the best by any side.
Follow the live blog of PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans below -
Narwal vs Chaudhari
A match build up between Narwal and Chaudhri and this point there is only one winner. Narwal has four points to Chaudhri’s 1.
Titans all out
Pradeep Narwal’s super tackle gives four points to Pirates and Titans are all out for the first time in this game. The game has changed quickly. Narwal the man leading Pirates.
Manjeet with a successful raid
Manjeet with a successful raid that gets his team back into the game. Two point to Pirates and they are right back in this match!. meanwhile Sombir comes in for Anil Kumar and then is replaced by Rajnish.
Narwal the key
Pradeep Narwal will be the key for Patna Pirates, a couple of below par raids by the star man in the early moments of this match.
Good start by Titans
Good start by Telugu titans! Pradeep Narwal and Deepak Narwal on the bench early on and the score reads 4-1
Toss
Telugu Titans win the toss & select the court
Action set to begin
Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans is set to begin imminently.
Patna hope to carry momentum
Defeending champions Patna Pirates will be hoping to carry the momentum that they have built up with two wins back to back after their shock defeat to Tamil Thalaivas on the opening night.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans. The two teams will clash in the first match of the Pune leg of the league, which will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports complex.