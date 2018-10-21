Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors 39-30

Dabang Delhi KC defeated Bengal Warriors 39-30 in the first match of Inter Zonal Challenge of Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Sunday.

Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points for Delhi whereas Ravinder Pahal contributed four tackle points. Jang Kun Lee put in an impressive second half performance to score 10 points but it wasn’t enough for the Bengal outfit. It was a tight start to the match as both teams were leveled at 2-2 after two minutes with Bengal Warriors getting two tackle points and Dabang Delhi scoring a raid and tackle point.

Naveen and Chandran Ranjit scored a raid point each as Dabang Delhi tied the match at 4-4 after five minutes. Maninder Singh scored with a two-point to give Bengal Warriors 8-5 lead in the eighth minute. Dabang Delhi fought back once again to level the match at 8-8 in the 10th minute. Dabang Delhi inflicted the first all out of the match in the 11th minute to lead 12-9.

At the end of the first half Dabang Delhi led 16-13. Bengal Warriors’ defence didn’t get going in the first half as they scored just one tackle point. The second half saw Dabang Delhi assert further dominance as they inflicted an all out in the 23rd minute to lead 25-15. Bengal Warriors’ were looking slightly out of sorts but made a strong attempt for a comeback.

Lee, who had a quiet first half, made crucial raid points at regular intervals. He ended up with a super 10 for Bengal Warriors. With less than five minutes to go, Lee made a raid to reduce the deficit to 10 points. But Dabang Delhi made no mistakes in the end to register the win.

In the next round of matches, U Mumba will face Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 22:26 IST