Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live score updates, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Delhi level matters

Dabang Delhi kick off their Pro Kabaddi league 2018 campaign against Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Zone A match in Chennai on Tuesday. Gujarat will hoping to win the tournament this time after losing to Patna Pirates 38-55 in the final of last edition. Delhi for their part will be looking to do much, much better having finished bottom of Zone A.

20:56 hrs IST Ranjit you beauty!!! Chandran Ranjit has been a star for Delhi all night and he earns two massive points for Delhi. All Delhi in last five minutes. Scores level





20:51 hrs IST Another Super tackle Another super tackle, this time by Ruturaj Koravi, gives two more points to the Fortunegiants and the lead with around seven minutes to looks very healthy.





20:48 hrs IST Foolish from Delhi Delhi concede a bonus point in a do or die raid, very avoidable.





20:40 hrs IST Captain Sunil Kumar with a Super Duper tackle Just as Delhi were closing the lead a super tackle gives Delhi two points and a five point lead is restored. Result could have been different had the decision been reviewed.





20:36 hrs IST Prapanjan’s mistake gives Delhi a point A mistake by Prpanjan has given a point to Dabang Delhi as we head into the business end of the game!!! 21-17 to Gujarat.





20:33 hrs IST Fortunegiants extend lead Gujarat have extended their lead in the second half. some mistakes by Delhi but some brilliance by Gujarat as well.





20:25 hrs IST Half time, Gujarat in front!!! Gujarat are leading at Half time, they started brightly and have kept their lead in tact!!!. delhi though have improved and are not out of the game.





20:21 hrs IST Ranjit and Narwal shine for Gujarat Chandran Ranjit and Joginder narwal have been the stars for the Dabang Delhi, both earning points.





20:17 hrs IST Delhi close gap Delhi have closed the gap on Gujarat after they had taken quite a lead in the opening minutes!!!





20:12 hrs IST Both tams steady After Gujrat surged ahead after getting Delhi all out, both teams are picking up points. 12-7 to Gujarat currently. Will Delhi’s experience get them through a relatively inexperienced Gujarat side.





20:08 hrs IST Gujarat start brightly Fortunegiants have begun better of the two teams!! they lead 6-2 and Delhi are all out in less than 10 minutes!!! 9-3 to Gujarat





20:04 hrs IST Good start by Gujarat It’s a good start by Gujarat after Delhi get on the board first. Two points are earned by Prapanjan and they lead 2-1





20:00 hrs IST Delhi win Toss Dabang Delhi have won the toss!!





19:54 IST Both teams are out on the mat Both teams are out on the mat, time for the toss!!!!





19:47 hrs IST Match set to begin!! The match is set to begin in just over 10 minutes’ time.





19:35 hrs IST Dominant Gujarat!!! Gujarat won all three matches against Delhi in the 2017 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Can Delhi reverse the trend or will the Fortunegiants will rule the team from the capital.





19:26 hrs IST Only way up for Delhi Delhi finished bottom of Zone A in 2017. The team from the capital will be looking to make amends and start strong from the very first match.





19:25 IST Gujarat hope to go one better Gujarat lost the final of the last edition to Patna Pirates, they will be hoping to go one better this time and lift the trophy.



