Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live score updates, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Delhi level matters
Catch all the action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live updates.
20:56 hrs IST
20:51 hrs IST
20:48 hrs IST
20:40 hrs IST
20:36 hrs IST
20:33 hrs IST
20:25 hrs IST
20:21 hrs IST
20:17 hrs IST
20:12 hrs IST
20:08 hrs IST
20:04 hrs IST
20:00 hrs IST
19:54 IST
19:47 hrs IST
19:35 hrs IST
19:26 hrs IST
19:25 IST
19:10 hrs IST
Ranjit you beauty!!!
Chandran Ranjit has been a star for Delhi all night and he earns two massive points for Delhi. All Delhi in last five minutes. Scores level
Another Super tackle
Another super tackle, this time by Ruturaj Koravi, gives two more points to the Fortunegiants and the lead with around seven minutes to looks very healthy.
Foolish from Delhi
Delhi concede a bonus point in a do or die raid, very avoidable.
Captain Sunil Kumar with a Super Duper tackle
Just as Delhi were closing the lead a super tackle gives Delhi two points and a five point lead is restored. Result could have been different had the decision been reviewed.
Prapanjan’s mistake gives Delhi a point
A mistake by Prpanjan has given a point to Dabang Delhi as we head into the business end of the game!!! 21-17 to Gujarat.
Fortunegiants extend lead
Gujarat have extended their lead in the second half. some mistakes by Delhi but some brilliance by Gujarat as well.
Half time, Gujarat in front!!!
Gujarat are leading at Half time, they started brightly and have kept their lead in tact!!!. delhi though have improved and are not out of the game.
Ranjit and Narwal shine for Gujarat
Chandran Ranjit and Joginder narwal have been the stars for the Dabang Delhi, both earning points.
Delhi close gap
Delhi have closed the gap on Gujarat after they had taken quite a lead in the opening minutes!!!
Both tams steady
After Gujrat surged ahead after getting Delhi all out, both teams are picking up points. 12-7 to Gujarat currently. Will Delhi’s experience get them through a relatively inexperienced Gujarat side.
Gujarat start brightly
Fortunegiants have begun better of the two teams!! they lead 6-2 and Delhi are all out in less than 10 minutes!!! 9-3 to Gujarat
Good start by Gujarat
It’s a good start by Gujarat after Delhi get on the board first. Two points are earned by Prapanjan and they lead 2-1
Delhi win Toss
Dabang Delhi have won the toss!!
Both teams are out on the mat
Both teams are out on the mat, time for the toss!!!!
Match set to begin!!
The match is set to begin in just over 10 minutes’ time.
Dominant Gujarat!!!
Gujarat won all three matches against Delhi in the 2017 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Can Delhi reverse the trend or will the Fortunegiants will rule the team from the capital.
Only way up for Delhi
Delhi finished bottom of Zone A in 2017. The team from the capital will be looking to make amends and start strong from the very first match.
Gujarat hope to go one better
Gujarat lost the final of the last edition to Patna Pirates, they will be hoping to go one better this time and lift the trophy.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants.