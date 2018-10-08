Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Yoddhas beat Thalaivas 37-32

Tamil Thalaivas stunned defending champions Patna Pirates 42-26 in their very first match to end their winless home run at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. They would be looking to make it two wins out of two when they take on UP Yoddha at the same venue in a Zone B match. Yoddhas for their part will be looking to turn the tables on their hosts and register their first win.

22:27 hrs IST Thats it, Thanks for joining us That’s it from us, do join us tomorrow as the Pro Kabaddi season 6 contuinues.





22:25 hrs IST UP Yoddha win Despite a late surge by Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas get their first win of the Pro Kabaddi league.





20:20 hrs IST Thalaivas fighing Thalaivas have reduced the back drastically but there is still quite a lot to do!!! This game has suddenly got close. Less than a minute left.





22:15 hrs IST UP comfortable With time on their side UP are now looking calma nad comfortable. It will take something Miraculous to turn this match around.





22:19 hrs IST Thalaivas shooting themselves in the foot Thalaivas have now gifted Yoddhas two technical points and that is just foolishness. Manjeet Chhillar needs to calm down.





22:04 hrs IST All out - UP Yoddha Another all out in the game and this time it’s UP Yoddhas. The gap between two sides hasnow been reduced to 9 points. UP Yoddha 28- Tamil Thalaivas 19. Game ONNN!!!!!!





22:02 hrs IST Thalaivas getting better Last five points have been good for Thalaivas and the gap has been reduced. A green card to UP Yoddha’s defence





21:58 hrs IST MS Atul earns two points Much needed two points for Tamil Thalaivas and it’s MS Atul who earns the points for them. The decision was initially reviewed but only two points.





21:54 hrs IST Shrikanth superb Shrikanth once again brilliant in a do or die raid! gets a point for UP Yoddhas and stretches lead.





21:50 hrs IST Another all out for Thalaivas The gap if it wasn’t big enough already has widened after the team was all out again. It has been an unmitigated disaster for the Thalaivas. 26-5 to UP and the game is as good as over.





21:40 hrs IST Half time, UP in command To say UP yoddha have been in command of this game will be an understatement. UP yoddha have been sublime while the Ajay Thakur led team have had a night to forget so far!!!





21:37 hrs IST Poor from Thalaivas Tamil Thalaivas have been all over the place, one bad decision after another and they are in deep trouble in this game. UP Yoddha brilliant so far!!! 17-3 to UP





21:33 hrs IST Tamil Thalaivas, on board Finally Tamil Thalaivas are on board, they get their first point but still have a long way to go. 2-12 they trail.





21:29 hrs IST Thalaivas all out Disaster as Tamil Thalivas are allout and UP are in command. They lead 10-0 with less than 10 minutes gone. Tamil Thalaivas need to pull their socks up.





21:24 hrs IST Brilliant by Yoddhas It’s been a brilliant start by UP, they are 4-0 up and have eliminated Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar for now





21:20 hrs IST UP Yoddha get on the scoreboard first UP earn the first point of the match, They are now 2-0 in front against the Thalaivas.





21:16 hrs IST Toss time UP Yoddha have won the toss!



