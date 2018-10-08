Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Yoddhas beat Thalaivas 37-32
UP Yoddha were too good for Tamil Thalaivas and beat them 37-32 in their first match of the tournament.
-
22:27 hrs IST
Thats it, Thanks for joining us
-
22:25 hrs IST
UP Yoddha win
-
20:20 hrs IST
Thalaivas fighing
-
22:15 hrs IST
UP comfortable
-
22:19 hrs IST
Thalaivas shooting themselves in the foot
-
22:04 hrs IST
All out - UP Yoddha
-
22:02 hrs IST
Thalaivas getting better
-
21:58 hrs IST
MS Atul earns two points
-
21:54 hrs IST
Shrikanth superb
-
21:50 hrs IST
Another all out for Thalaivas
-
21:40 hrs IST
Half time, UP in command
-
21:37 hrs IST
Poor from Thalaivas
-
21:33 hrs IST
Tamil Thalaivas, on board
-
21:29 hrs IST
Thalaivas all out
-
21:24 hrs IST
Brilliant by Yoddhas
-
21:20 hrs IST
UP Yoddha get on the scoreboard first
-
21:16 hrs IST
Toss time
-
21:12 IST
Hello and welcome
Tamil Thalaivas stunned defending champions Patna Pirates 42-26 in their very first match to end their winless home run at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. They would be looking to make it two wins out of two when they take on UP Yoddha at the same venue in a Zone B match. Yoddhas for their part will be looking to turn the tables on their hosts and register their first win.
Thats it, Thanks for joining us
That’s it from us, do join us tomorrow as the Pro Kabaddi season 6 contuinues.
UP Yoddha win
Despite a late surge by Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas get their first win of the Pro Kabaddi league.
Thalaivas fighing
Thalaivas have reduced the back drastically but there is still quite a lot to do!!! This game has suddenly got close. Less than a minute left.
UP comfortable
With time on their side UP are now looking calma nad comfortable. It will take something Miraculous to turn this match around.
Thalaivas shooting themselves in the foot
Thalaivas have now gifted Yoddhas two technical points and that is just foolishness. Manjeet Chhillar needs to calm down.
All out - UP Yoddha
Another all out in the game and this time it’s UP Yoddhas. The gap between two sides hasnow been reduced to 9 points. UP Yoddha 28- Tamil Thalaivas 19. Game ONNN!!!!!!
Thalaivas getting better
Last five points have been good for Thalaivas and the gap has been reduced. A green card to UP Yoddha’s defence
MS Atul earns two points
Much needed two points for Tamil Thalaivas and it’s MS Atul who earns the points for them. The decision was initially reviewed but only two points.
Shrikanth superb
Shrikanth once again brilliant in a do or die raid! gets a point for UP Yoddhas and stretches lead.
Another all out for Thalaivas
The gap if it wasn’t big enough already has widened after the team was all out again. It has been an unmitigated disaster for the Thalaivas. 26-5 to UP and the game is as good as over.
Half time, UP in command
To say UP yoddha have been in command of this game will be an understatement. UP yoddha have been sublime while the Ajay Thakur led team have had a night to forget so far!!!
Poor from Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas have been all over the place, one bad decision after another and they are in deep trouble in this game. UP Yoddha brilliant so far!!! 17-3 to UP
Tamil Thalaivas, on board
Finally Tamil Thalaivas are on board, they get their first point but still have a long way to go. 2-12 they trail.
Thalaivas all out
Disaster as Tamil Thalivas are allout and UP are in command. They lead 10-0 with less than 10 minutes gone. Tamil Thalaivas need to pull their socks up.
Brilliant by Yoddhas
It’s been a brilliant start by UP, they are 4-0 up and have eliminated Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar for now
UP Yoddha get on the scoreboard first
UP earn the first point of the match, They are now 2-0 in front against the Thalaivas.
Toss time
UP Yoddha have won the toss!
Hello and welcome
Wello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of Pro Kabaddi league 2018.