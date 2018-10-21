Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri paltan edge out Bengaluru Bulls in tight affair

Puneri Paltan got the better of Bengaluru Bulls 27-25 in second Inter Zone Challenge match of o Pro Kabaddi League 2018. Both Teams had chances to win the match but in the end it was the team from Pune that came out on top.

Akshay Jadhav scored five crucial raid points for Puneri Paltan. Nitin Tomar chipped in with four raid points. For Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat and Kashiling Adaka combined to score 14 raid points but their effort went in vain.

Bengaluru Bulls started off strongly with Pawan Sehrawat getting raid points to lead 4-1 after three minutes. Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid in the 8th minute to give Puneri Paltan 6-5 lead. Bengaluru forced a super tackle in the 13th minute to tie match at 9-9. Bengaluru Bulls fought back in the last couple of minutes of the first half to lead 13-10 at the break.

The second half was a close affair with both teams refusing to give an inch. Bengaluru Bulls led 22-20 after 30 minutes but Puneri Paltan refused to give up. Akshay Jadhav scored a crucial raid point in the 33rd minute to tie match at 23-23. In the 35th minute Nitin Tomar got an important raid point for Puneri Paltan to give them 25-23 lead. Both teams were level at 25-25 in the 37th minute and the match could have gone either way. Puneri Paltan defence got an important tackle point in the 40th minute to send Kashiling Adake to the bench

Puneri Paltan held their nerve and composure in the last five minutes to register an important victory

In the next round of matches, U Mumba will face Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 23:39 IST