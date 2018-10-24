Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Yoddha beat Paltan 29-33

UP Yoddha kept cool calm and collected and managed to beat Puneri Paltan 29-23 in an evenly contested Pro Kabaddi league match on Wednesday. Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav combined to score 14 raid points to lead UP Yoddha to another victory. At crucial moments of the match, UP Yoddha held their nerve as they beat the home team in front of a boisterous crowd. Leading raider of the season Nitin Tomar had a quiet match by his high standards as he scored just five points.

Catch all the updates as it happened of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha through our blog.

22:16 hrs IST Thanks for joining us That’s it! Thanks for joining us.





22:15 hrs IST Yoddha win Full time and UP Yoddha prove too good for the Puneri Paltan and cause an upset. Yoddha win 29-23.





22:07 hrs IST UP almost there Less than two minutes to go and UP have a lead which should prove too much for Pune. Paltan need a minor miracle.





22:00 hrs IST Huge moments Last few moments of the match have gone against Puneri Paltan and as things stand they have much to do to get this home. Yoddha big favourites.





21:57 hrs IST 10 minutes to go Two points the difference between the two sides. and 10 minutes to. This could go either way. Game is there for any daredevil in the two teams.





21:52 hrs IST Paltan being silly Some poor decisions are handing out points to UP Yoddha.





21:48 hrs IST Yoddha begin second half well UP Yoddha have extended the second half well as well. Paltan must dig deep. 17-13 to UP Currently





21:42 hrs IST Half time Half time and UP Yoddha lead





21:32 hrs IST Big upset if result stays the same It will be a big upset should Yoddha pull it off! Remember going into the match, Puneri Paltan were top of Zone A while UP Yoddha were placed fifth in Zone B.





21:29 hrs IST Raids making the difference 8 Raid points to Yoddha and 7 to Paltan. 9-8 Yoddha lead.





21:25 hrs IST Yoddha with early initiative Yoddha have the early initiative in the match!! Thanks to their deadly duo Prashanth and Shrikanth Jadhav. 7 points between them.





21:21 hrs IST Quiet start A quiet start by both teams. Shrikanth Jadhav has begun well for the Yoddhas.





21:15 hrs IST Toss!! Puneri Paltan win the toss & select the Choice of court





21:03 hrs IST Standings Puneri Paltan are top of Zone A while UP Yoddha are placed fifth in Zone B.



