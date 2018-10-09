Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Telugu Titans ease past Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans came out on top in the first Southern derby of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi league season, beating Tamil Thalaivas 33-28 in the match on Tuesday. The Titans continued their impressive run against their opponents of not being beaten by the Thalaivas. After winning their opening match of the tournament against Patna Pirates this is second consecutive defeat for the Thalaivas. Rahul Chaudhari was the star scoring nine points for the team, he was well supported by Mohsen Maghsudlou and Nilesh Salunke. Ajay Thakur (9 raid points) and Amit Hooda (5 tackle points) were the top players for Tamil Thalaivas but their effort wasn’t enough.

It was an evenly matched contest in the first few minutes of the first half. Athul MS got Tamil Thalaivas going with a raid in the second minute. Nilesh Salunke opened Telugu Titans’ raid account with a successful one in the fourth minute to level the score at 2-2. Rahul Chaudhari got into the act with a two-point raid as Telugu Titans led 4-3 after six minutes.

Ajay Thakur responded with a two-point raid of his own for Thalaivas as they led 5-4. Both teams traded tackle and raid points in the next couple of minutes as it was 9-9 after 14 minutes.

Telugu Titans inflicted the first all out of the match in the 17th minute as they led 16-9. Ajay Thakur made a successful raid in the 20th minute as Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half trailing 11-17.

Manjeet Chhillar was a rock at the back for Tamil Thalaivas as they mounted a comeback in the second half. After 25 minutes, Telugu Titans led 21-16 and the match hung in balance.

The fatigue was showing on Tamil Thalaivas as they played their third match in three days. Telugu Titans were the fitter team with their defence and raiders looking sharper.

It was a Titans Tuesday Tho for Rahul Chaudhari’s team as they maintained their composure in the last few minutes of the match and didn’t give Thalaivas a chance to make a comeback.

Amit Hooda attained a high five in the last minute of the match but it wasn’t enough. Tamil Thalaivas made critical errors throughout the match and crashed to 28-33 defeat.

In tomorrow’s matches, U Mumba will face Jaipur Pink Panthers whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengaluru Bulls.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 22:56 IST