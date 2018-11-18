Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, live updates: Bulls take lead

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. The Bulls are on top of the Zone B table, while the Panthers are languishing at the bottom of Zone A table. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have played 9 times in total with Jaipur leading the head-to-head 6-2 and one match ending in a tie. After having struggled for most of the season the Jaipur defence produced a brilliant performance in their last match against UP Yoddha where they scored 19 tackle points. Jaipur have won 3 of the last 5 matches between them. Their PKL 5 meeting ended 30-28 in favour of Jaipur.

Catch all the action from Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls.

20:41 hrs IST Bulls holding on Bulls despite Jaipur trying are holding on to the lead. Still five points the difference between the two teams. 28-23 the score as we enter the last 10 minutes of the game.





20:33 hrs IST Bulls take lead Bulls show their supremacy and class, they have now taken the lead. 26-19 the score. Tables turned completely. Panthers are now all out as well, extra points for the Bulls.





20:22 hrs IST Half time Half time and Pathers lead Bulls 18-17





20:20 hrs IST Bulls fight back Bengaluru Bulls ahve fought back to go within one point of the Panthers. 17-16 the score. Adake and Sehrawat the men leading the charge.





20:14 hrs IST Panthers take lead Panthers have taken an early lead in the match. 13-6 the score. Is an upset on the cards? Ajinkya Pawar and Deepak Hooda earning most of Panthers’ points.





20:08 hrs IST Pawan Sherawat on fire Pawan Sherawat has three points and he has given Bengaluru Bulls a decent start in the game. 4-3 the score.





20:02 hrs IST Toss Jaipur Pink Panthers win the toss & select the Choice of court





19:45 hrs IST Standings The Bulls are on top of the Zone B table, while the Panthers are languishing at the bottom of Zone A table.



