LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, live updates: Bulls take lead

Catch all the action from Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 18, 2018 20:43 IST
highlights

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. The Bulls are on top of the Zone B table, while the Panthers are languishing at the bottom of Zone A table. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have played 9 times in total with Jaipur leading the head-to-head 6-2 and one match ending in a tie. After having struggled for most of the season the Jaipur defence produced a brilliant performance in their last match against UP Yoddha where they scored 19 tackle points. Jaipur have won 3 of the last 5 matches between them. Their PKL 5 meeting ended 30-28 in favour of Jaipur.

20:41 hrs IST

Bulls holding on

Bulls despite Jaipur trying are holding on to the lead. Still five points the difference between the two teams. 28-23 the score as we enter the last 10 minutes of the game.

20:33 hrs IST

Bulls take lead

Bulls show their supremacy and class, they have now taken the lead. 26-19 the score. Tables turned completely. Panthers are now all out as well, extra points for the Bulls.

20:22 hrs IST

Half time

Half time and Pathers lead Bulls 18-17

20:20 hrs IST

Bulls fight back

Bengaluru Bulls ahve fought back to go within one point of the Panthers. 17-16 the score. Adake and Sehrawat the men leading the charge.

20:14 hrs IST

Panthers take lead

Panthers have taken an early lead in the match. 13-6 the score. Is an upset on the cards? Ajinkya Pawar and Deepak Hooda earning most of Panthers’ points.

20:08 hrs IST

Pawan Sherawat on fire

Pawan Sherawat has three points and he has given Bengaluru Bulls a decent start in the game. 4-3 the score.

20:02 hrs IST

Toss

Jaipur Pink Panthers win the toss & select the Choice of court

19:45 hrs IST

Standings

The Bulls are on top of the Zone B table, while the Panthers are languishing at the bottom of Zone A table.

19:16 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League game between Jaipur pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls.