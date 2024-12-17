When it comes to finding the perfect wardrobe for your bedroom, a 3 door wardrobe offers ample storage space and organization. We have compiled a list of the top 10 3 door wardrobes available in India to help you make an informed decision. Each wardrobe has been carefully selected based on its design, durability, storage capacity, and overall value for money. Whether you prefer a modern, sleek design or a classic, wooden finish, our list has something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect 3 door wardrobe for your home. 3 door wardrobes for bedrooms(Pexels.com)

Amazon Brand - Solimo 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 3 Door Wardrobe is a stylish and spacious storage solution for your bedroom. The engineered wood construction ensures durability, while the hanging rod and adjustable shelves provide versatile storage options. With a sleek design and ample space, this wardrobe is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 125 x 52 x 179 cm

Weight: 80 kg

Color: Walnut

Storage: Hanging rod and adjustable shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Assembly required Ample storage space

The DeckUp 3-Door Wardrobe features a classic design with a durable engineered wood construction. The wardrobe offers ample storage space with a hanging rod and multiple shelves. The elegant finish and sturdy build make it a perfect addition to any bedroom.

Specifications of DeckUp 3-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 117 x 47 x 182 cm

Weight: 75 kg

Color: Dark Wenge

Storage: Hanging rod and multiple shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic design Limited color options Sturdy build

Nilkamal 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves

The Nilkamal 3 Door Wardrobe offers a practical and functional storage solution with its engineered wood construction and hanging shelves. The wardrobe is designed to maximize storage space while maintaining a sleek and modern look. It is a versatile option for any bedroom.

Specifications of Nilkamal 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 128 x 47 x 178 cm

Weight: 76 kg

Color: Walnut

Storage: Hanging shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Practical design Limited color options Versatile storage options

The Witty Wud 3 Door Wardrobe is crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, offering a timeless and elegant addition to your bedroom. The vintage design and sturdy build make it a standout piece of furniture. It provides ample storage space with a classic touch.

Specifications of Witty Wud 3 Door Vintage Sheesham Wood Wardrobe

Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 120 x 60 x 180 cm

Weight: 85 kg

Color: Vintage finish

Storage: Hanging rod and shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality wood Higher price point Elegant vintage design

Also read:Best wooden wardrobes in India: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 picks

The Caspian 3 Door Wardrobe is a modern and functional storage solution with engineered wood construction and built-in shelves. The sleek design and adjustable shelves provide versatile storage options, making it an ideal choice for contemporary homes.

Specifications of Caspian 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Shelves

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 120 x 52 x 185 cm

Weight: 78 kg

Color: White

Storage: Adjustable shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design Limited color options Adjustable shelves

The Hexagon Furnitures 3 Door Wardrobe features a contemporary design with a frosty glossy finish, adding a touch of elegance to any bedroom. The wardrobe offers ample storage space and a sleek look, making it a stylish and practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Hexagon Furnitures 3 Door Wardrobe with Frosty Glossy Finish

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 122 x 50 x 180 cm

Weight: 79 kg

Color: Frosty Glossy

Storage: Hanging rod and shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contemporary design Assembly required Elegant finish

GODREJ INTERIO 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Warranty

The GODREJ INTERIO 3 Door Wardrobe is a premium option with a durable engineered wood construction and a comprehensive warranty. The wardrobe offers ample storage space and a sleek design, making it a reliable and stylish choice for any bedroom.

Specifications of GODREJ INTERIO 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Warranty

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 130 x 55 x 180 cm

Weight: 82 kg

Color: Dark Brown

Storage: Hanging rod and adjustable shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium build Higher price point Comprehensive warranty

The Ebansal 3 Door Wardrobe is crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, offering a durable and elegant storage solution for your bedroom. The classic design and ample storage space make it a timeless addition to any home.

Specifications of Ebansal 3 Door Sheesham Wood Wardrobe for Bedroom

Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 125 x 58 x 175 cm

Weight: 84 kg

Color: Multiple options

Storage: Hanging rod and shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality wood Limited color options Classic design

The Ebansal 3 Door Almirah is a versatile and functional storage solution with a Sheesham wood finish. The wardrobe offers ample storage space and a classic design, making it a practical and stylish addition to any bedroom.

Specifications of Ebansal 3 Door Bedroom Almirah with Sheesham Wood Finish

Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 120 x 55 x 180 cm

Weight: 80 kg

Color: Walnut

Storage: Hanging rod and adjustable shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design Limited color options Classic finish

Royaloak American 3 Door Wardrobe with Adjustable Telescopic Channels

The Royaloak American 3 Door Wardrobe features a modern design with adjustable telescopic channels for smooth and easy movement. The wardrobe offers ample storage space and a contemporary look, making it a practical and stylish choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Royaloak American 3 Door Wardrobe with Adjustable Telescopic Channels

Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 125 x 60 x 185 cm

Weight: 81 kg

Color: White

Storage: Hanging rod and adjustable shelves

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design Assembly required Adjustable telescopic channels

Also read:Best 2-door wardrobes: Top 10 picks for space-saving storage solutions with elegant designs for clutter-free bed rooms

3 door wardrobe Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Material Dimensions Weight Color Storage Amazon Brand - Solimo 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 125 x 52 x 179 cm 80 kg Walnut Hanging rod and adjustable shelves DeckUp 3-Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 117 x 47 x 182 cm 75 kg Dark Wenge Hanging rod and multiple shelves Nilkamal 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 128 x 47 x 178 cm 76 kg Walnut Hanging shelves Witty Wud 3 Door Wardrobe Sheesham Wood 120 x 60 x 180 cm 85 kg Vintage finish Hanging rod and shelves Caspian 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 120 x 52 x 185 cm 78 kg White Adjustable shelves Hexagon Furnitures 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 122 x 50 x 180 cm 79 kg Frosty Glossy Hanging rod and shelves GODREJ INTERIO 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 130 x 55 x 180 cm 82 kg Dark Brown Hanging rod and adjustable shelves Ebansal 3 Door Sheesham Wood Wardrobe Sheesham Wood 125 x 58 x 175 cm 84 kg Multiple options Hanging rod and shelves Ebansal 3 Door Bedroom Almirah Sheesham Wood 120 x 55 x 180 cm 80 kg Walnut Hanging rod and adjustable shelves Royaloak American 3 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 125 x 60 x 185 cm 81 kg White Hanging rod and adjustable shelves

Best value for money:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 3 Door Wardrobe offers the best value for money with its durable construction, ample storage space, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. It is a practical and stylish choice for any bedroom.

Also read:Change your bedroom’s look with these top 7 stylish and affordable bedroom wardrobes

Best overall product:

The Witty Wud 3 Door Wardrobe stands out as the best overall product with its high-quality Sheesham wood construction, elegant vintage design, and ample storage space. It offers a timeless and stylish addition to any home.

How to find the perfect 3 door wardrobe:

When choosing the perfect 3 door wardrobe from our list, consider the storage capacity, material, design, and color options to match your bedroom decor. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to find the ideal balance of style and functionality.

Similar stories for you

Best sofa sets for your living room: Renovate and innovate with top 10 picks of the perfect furniture pieces

Best modern beds: Top 10 stylish picks that bring comfort and elegance to your sleep space for ultimate relaxation

Best 4-door wardrobes: Upgrade your bedroom with picks that are ideal for maximising storage and keeping your room neat

Best sofa sets under ₹10000 for budget buyers: 10 worthy mentions

FAQs on 3 door wardrobe What is the average price range for a 3 door wardrobe? The average price range for a 3 door wardrobe in India is between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the material, design, and brand.

What are the key features to look for in a 3 door wardrobe? When choosing a 3 door wardrobe, consider the material, storage capacity, design, and color options to match your bedroom decor. Look for durable construction and ample storage space.

How do I assemble a 3 door wardrobe? Most 3 door wardrobes come with assembly instructions and hardware. Follow the step-by-step guide to assemble the wardrobe, or consider professional assembly services for convenience.

What are the popular color options for 3 door wardrobes? Popular color options for 3 door wardrobes include walnut, dark wenge, white, and vintage finishes. Choose a color that complements your bedroom decor and personal style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.