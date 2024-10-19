Menu Explore
Best modern beds: Top 10 stylish picks that bring comfort and elegance to your sleep space for ultimate relaxation

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 19, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Explore the perfect blend of style & comfort with our selection of the best modern beds. These top 10 options are crafted to enhance your bedroom & relaxation.

When it comes to choosing the perfect bed for your bedroom, modern beds are a popular choice due to their sleek design and functionality. Whether you're looking for a king-size bed, a bed with storage, or a wooden bed, there are plenty of options available to suit your preferences. In this article, we will explore 10 of the best modern beds that cater to different budgets and styles, ensuring that you find the perfect match for your bedroom decor and comfort needs.

Dream in style with the best modern beds that effortlessly combine comfort and chic design for your perfect bedroom sanctuary!(Pexels)
Dream in style with the best modern beds that effortlessly combine comfort and chic design for your perfect bedroom sanctuary!(Pexels)

1.

DecorNation Engineered Upholstered Platform Bed

The DecorNation Engineered Upholstered Platform Bed is a stylish and durable choice for any modern bedroom. With its high-quality upholstery and sturdy construction, this bed offers both comfort and elegance. The platform design provides ample support, while the sleek modern look adds a touch of sophistication to your space.

Specifications of Decor Nation Engineered Upholstered Platform Bed

  • High-quality engineered wood construction
  • Upholstered headboard for added comfort
  • Available in multiple sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble
  • Suitable for modern bedroom decor

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designMay require regular maintenance
Sturdy constructionLimited colour options
Comfortable upholstered headboard 

2.

VINTAGE VOGUE Upholstered Bed

The VINTAGE VOGUE Upholstered Bed combines luxury and comfort in a timeless design. With its durable upholstered frame and elegant details, this bed exudes sophistication. The sturdy construction and plush upholstery make it a standout piece in any modern bedroom.

Specifications of VINTAGE VOGUE Upholstered Bed

  • Solid wood frame for durability
  • Luxurious upholstered headboard and footboard
  • Available in king-size and queen-size options
  • Comes with a warranty for peace of mind
  • Classic yet modern design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious and elegant designLimited size options
Durable solid wood frameMay be more expensive than other models
Generous warranty coverage 

3.

SABTA Upholstered Platform Bed with Sheesham Wood

The SABTA Upholstered Platform Bed combines modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship. Featuring a sturdy Sheesham wood frame and premium upholstery, this bed offers a perfect blend of durability and style. The platform design ensures excellent support and stability.

Specifications of SABTA Upholstered Platform Bed

  • Crafted with high-quality Sheesham wood
  • Upholstered headboard for added comfort
  • Available in different sizes and upholstery options
  • Sleek and modern platform design
  • Easy to assemble

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable Sheesham wood constructionMay require regular maintenance
Comfortable upholstered headboardLimited colour options
Versatile size and upholstery choices 

4.

Royaloak Hydraulic Storage Bed with Upholstered Headboard

The Royaloak Hydraulic Storage Bed is a modern solution for maximizing bedroom space. With its hydraulic storage mechanism and upholstered headboard, this bed offers both style and functionality. The waterproof upholstery ensures easy maintenance and long-lasting appeal.

Specifications of Royal oak Hydraulic Storage Bed

  • Hydraulic storage for added convenience
  • Upholstered headboard for comfort
  • Waterproof and easy to clean upholstery
  • Available in different sizes and colours
  • Sleek and contemporary design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Hydraulic storage for extra spaceAssembly may require professional assistance
Easy-to-clean waterproof upholsteryLimited colour options
Contemporary and stylish design 

Also read: Best sofa sets for your living room: Renovate and innovate with top 10 picks of the perfect furniture pieces

 

5.

MAHALA Upholstered Platform Bed with Sheesham Wood

The MAHALA Upholstered Platform Bed is a perfect fusion of modern elegance and traditional craftsmanship. Crafted with Sheesham wood and premium upholstery, this bed offers both durability and comfort. The platform design ensures stable support and timeless appeal.

Specifications of MAHALA Upholstered Platform Bed

  • Constructed with high-quality Sheesham wood
  • Upholstered headboard for added comfort
  • Available in various sizes and upholstery options
  • Sleek and modern platform design
  • Easy to assemble

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sturdy Sheesham wood constructionMay require regular maintenance
Comfortable upholstered headboardLimited colour options
Versatile size and upholstery choices 

6.

Royaloak Malaysian Hydraulic Storage Bed with Headboard

The Royaloak Malaysian Hydraulic Storage Bed offers a modern and practical solution for bedroom storage. With its hydraulic storage mechanism and stylish headboard, this bed combines functionality with contemporary design. The Malaysian wood construction adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom.

Specifications of Royaloak Malaysian Hydraulic Storage Bed

  • Malaysian wood construction for durability
  • Hydraulic storage for added convenience
  • Sleek and contemporary design
  • Available in different sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable Malaysian wood constructionAssembly may require professional assistance
Hydraulic storage for extra spaceLimited colour options
Contemporary and stylish design 

7.

Interior Premier Furniture Century Bed

The Interior Premier Furniture Century Bed is a stylish and versatile choice for modern bedrooms. With its durable construction and classic design, this bed offers a timeless appeal. The spacious dimensions and elegant details make it a standout piece in any contemporary bedroom setting.

Specifications of Interior Premier Furniture Century Bed

  • Solid wood frame for durability
  • Classic yet modern design
  • Spacious dimensions for added comfort
  • Available in different sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sturdy and durable wood frameMay be heavier than other models
Classic yet modern designLimited colour options
Generous size options 

Also read: Best living room furniture: Enhance your home decor with the best sofas, coffee tables, settees and more

 

8.

Vandana Interiors Leather Upholstered Platform Bed

The Vandana Interiors Leather Upholstered Platform Bed brings luxury and comfort to modern bedrooms. With its premium leather upholstery and sleek platform design, this bed exudes sophistication. The sturdy construction and elegant details make it a standout piece in any contemporary bedroom setting.

Specifications of Vandana Interiors Leather Upholstered Platform Bed

  • Premium leather upholstery for luxury
  • Sleek and modern platform design
  • Available in different sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble
  • Suitable for modern bedroom decor

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious leather upholsteryMay require regular maintenance
Sleek and modern designLimited colour options
Generous size and colour options 

9.

Vandana Interiors Wingback Upholstered Headboard

The Vandana Interiors Wingback Upholstered Headboard adds a touch of elegance to any modern bedroom. With its premium upholstery and classic wingback design, this headboard offers both style and comfort. The versatile size and colour options ensure a perfect match for any bedroom decor.

Specifications of Vandana Interiors Wingback Upholstered Headboard

  • Premium upholstery for a luxurious feel
  • Classic wingback design for elegance
  • Available in different sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble
  • Suitable for modern bedroom decor

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious upholsteryMay require professional installation
Classic and elegant designLimited colour options
Versatile size and colour options 

10.

NATURE NEST Engineered Upholstered Bed

The NATURE NEST Engineered Upholstered Bed offers a perfect blend of modern style and functionality. With its high-quality upholstery and sturdy construction, this bed provides both comfort and elegance. The platform design ensures stable support and timeless appeal for any contemporary bedroom setting.

Specifications of NATURE NEST Engineered Upholstered Bed

  • High-quality engineered wood construction
  • Upholstered headboard for added comfort
  • Available in multiple sizes and colours
  • Easy to assemble
  • Sleek and modern design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern designMay require regular maintenance
Sturdy constructionLimited colour options
Comfortable upholstered headboard 

Also read: Amazon Mega Furniture Sale: Sofas, recliners, beds, wardrobes, mattress at up to 80% off

Top 3 features of the best modern beds:

Best Modern BedsHydraulic StorageUpholstered HeadboardSpacious Dimensions
Decor Nation Engineered Upholstered Platform BedNoYesNo
VINTAGE VOGUE Upholstered BedNoYesNo
SABTA Upholstered Platform Bed with Sheesham WoodNoYesNo
Royaloak Hydraulic Storage Bed with Upholstered HeadboardYesYesNo
MAHALA Upholstered Platform Bed with Sheesham WoodNoYesNo
Royaloak Malaysian Hydraulic Storage Bed with HeadboardYesNoNo
Interior Premier Furniture Century BedNoNoYes
Vandana Interiors Leather Upholstered Platform BedNoYesNo
Vandana Interiors Wingback Upholstered Headboard BedNoNoNo
NATURE NEST Engineered Upholstered BedNoYesNo

Best value for money modern bed:

The Royaloak Hydraulic Storage Bed with Upholstered Headboard stands out as the best value for money with its combination of hydraulic storage, easy-to-clean waterproof upholstery, and contemporary design, making it a practical and stylish choice for any modern bedroom.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Price Drop Alert: Minimum 50% off on sofa set, wardrobes, beds, mattresses and more

Best overall modern bed:

The Decor Nation Engineered Upholstered Platform Bed emerges as the best overall product with its luxurious upholstered frame, elegant design, solid wood construction, and generous warranty coverage, making it a standout piece for those seeking a blend of luxury and durability.

How to find the best modern beds?

When choosing the best modern bed, consider the features that matter most to you, such as storage options, upholstery comfort, and overall design. Look for a bed that complements your bedroom decor while offering the functionality and style you desire.

FAQs on the best modern beds

  • What are the available colour options for the modern beds?

    The modern beds are available in a range of colour options, including neutral tones such as black, white, and grey, as well as bolder choices like navy, teal, and burgundy.

  • Are the modern beds easy to assemble?

    Most of the modern beds come with easy-to-follow assembly instructions and can be put together with basic tools. However, some models may require professional installation for added convenience.

  • Do the modern beds come with a warranty?

    Many of the modern beds come with a warranty that covers manufacturing defects and structural issues, providing peace of mind for your investment in a quality piece of furniture.

  • What is the recommended maintenance for the modern beds?

    Regular maintenance for modern beds may include occasional cleaning of the upholstery, tightening of screws and bolts, and inspecting the overall structure for any signs of wear and tear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

