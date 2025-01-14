Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 82% off on fitness equipment like treadmills, exercise bikes, cross trainers and more

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jan 14, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Unlock huge discounts in Amazon Sale on top fitness equipment! Top brands like PowerMax, Fitkit, and Lifelong provide all you need for your home fitness setup.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sparnod Fitness STH-600 Non-Electric Manual Treadmill - Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use (STH-600)

₹10,913

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT801 4 in 1 Manual Multifunction Non Electric Treadmill with (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3 Level Inclination for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEEWAY Manual Treadmill for Home, (TR-02, Running Surface: 46in x 13in.) Running Machine for Home Gym, Roller Jogging Machine, Foldable Trade Mill, Thread Mills, Easy Assembly - Black, Trademilll

₹13,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifeline 4 in 1 3 Level Inclination Manual Treadmill with Twister & Stepper (Multicolor)

₹12,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach T-90 Manual Treadmill for Home Workout | Foldable Treadmill with Wheels | Walking & Running Machine for Home Gym | Manual Incline | 12 Months Warranty | Max User Weight 100kg

₹9,359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KOBO Branded 4 in 1 Manual Treadmill Jogger Deluxe Model for Home Gym Ab Care (Imported)

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifeline LYSN5213 Manual Treadmill

₹9,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

₹31,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toning Lets Play Lp-Wpad Treadmill For Home Use 2 In1 Folding Smart 2.5Hp (4Hp Peak) Dc Motorized Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill/Running Pad Flexpad Remote And App Control (Black)

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KINGSMITH WalkingPad MX16 Double-Fold Treadmill (16KM/H) 2 in 1 Foldable Walking pad for Home Use Running Machine Fitness Exercise Gym Support APP LED Display, Pre-Installed

₹55,943

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest

₹6,430

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout

₹5,968

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB-110 BHT Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat + Side Handle + Twister | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym

₹7,124

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Contempo Foldable Exercise Cycle Perfect for Home Gym | X-Bike with Back Support, Hand Support and Resistance Rope. Best Exercise Bike for Full Body Cardio Workouts.

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi

₹5,939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo CXB-05 Smart Series Foldable X-Exercise Bike with 8 Level Manual Tension

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness

₹6,982

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home

₹1,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beatXP Vortex Active Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home | Gym Cycle for Workout with Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Moving Handles. (4M Airbike)

₹8,316

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cultsport smartbike c2 Exercise Spin Bike with Flywheel: 13.3lbs, Max Weight: 110kg With Magnetic Resistance for Home Gym Workout

₹20,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLESB99 Exercise Spin Fitness Bike with 6kg Flywheel|Adjustable Resistance|LCD Monitor & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home|Spin Bike, Fitness Bike, Exercise Bike for Home Use|Max User Weight: 90kg (1 Year Manufacturers Warranty)

₹7,994.26

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Vision MII Spin Bike with 6.5 Kg Flywheel | Adjustable Resistance & LCD Monitor | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym Workout | Ideal for Tummy & Lower Body | Max User Weight 110kg

₹12,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kobo Spin Bike With 13 Kg Fly Wheel Heavy Duty (Imported), White

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home use with Adjustable seat, Free Diet Plan,Hand Pulse Sensor, Anti Slip Pedal, LCD Monitor, Adjustable Resistance Magnetic Exercise Cycle for Home Gym

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty

₹10,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Iconic Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Fan-Based Air Resistance for Cardio & Fitness Workout | Indoor Gym Equipment with LCD Screen and Cushioned Seat

₹11,439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dolphy Air Walk Exercise Fitness Glider Elliptical Machine Cardio Workout with for Home Use

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LETS PLAY Commercial Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home & Gym - Full Body Cardio Workout Machine with 36Kg Flywheel, 32 Level Magnetic Resistance, 150Kg Weight Support

₹84,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty

₹12,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FitnessOne Propel CX 83i Premium Elliptical Cross Trainer Home Use| Max User Weight 130 Kg | 15 Adjustable Levels Magnetic Resistance | 20 Kg Flywheel| Height Adjustable Handle Bar

₹42,719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Body Maxx Heavy Duty Gi Pipe Outdoor Park/Gym Cross Trainer Exercise Equipment/Outdoor Elliptical Exerciser for Weight Loss

₹17,574.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leeway Rubber Coated Bouncer Dumbbells Weights, (22.5kg Pair)| Professional Round Dumbbells, Dumbbell Set, Dumbbell Set for home workout, Gym dumbbell set, Dumbbell set of 2, Home Gym Equipment for Men and Women (22.5kg Pair)

₹7,452

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Cube Club PowerBells 5lbs - 52.5lbs | 2 x Adjustable Dumbbells for Men & Women for Fitness and Home Workout (2.5kg to 24kg) | Designed In USA | Alloy Steel & Plastic | Black

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo with Stand 20 Kg, Set of 2 (2 Kg, 3 Kg, 5 Kg)

₹4,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOLPHY Cast Iron Adjustable Fitness Dumbbell Set for Home Gym Exercise, 30kg (Black)

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Cube Club Pro 5-IN-1 Adjustable Dumbbells Set Home Workout Gym Equipment PowerBells for Men and Women (50Kg)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore Dm-Hexa-15Kg-Combo16 Dumbbells Kits (Rubber, Fixed, Black)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench with 8 Levels, Flat, Incline & Decline with Leg Support for Full Body Strength Workout for Men at Home, Free Installation Assistance Available

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hashtag Fitness 8 In 1 Heavy Duty Adjustable Multi Home Gym Bench (8IN1 GYM BENCH, Decline, 200 kg Limit)

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BODYFIT Weight Lifting Multi Purpose Adjustable 4 in 1 Home Gym Bench - (Black, Incline + Decline + Flat + Sit Up Bench) - Weight Capacity: 100 Kg

₹2,270

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Protoner 8 in 1 Multy Bench for Home Gym

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BULLAR, gym bench, bench for home gym, perfect gym bench for home workout, idol for bench press, and squat rack (Adjustable bench (blue))

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ALLYSON FITNESS Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench for Weight Strength Training, Sit Up - Weight Capacity 350 Kg (Black)

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

National Bodyline LF35 Heavy Duty Multipurpose Home Gym Bench, Adjustable Bench, Exercise Bench, Workout bench for the gym, Weight benches, bench for a home workout, an idol for bench press, Weightlifting bench

₹9,759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEEWAY Home Gym Bench| Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench| Adjustable gym bench| Workout bench for gym| Weight benches (Bench LF350 & SQ104, Black), 200 kg Limit

₹18,633

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hashtag Fitness Home Gym Set 10kg 50kg gym equipment set for home workout,fitness equipment dumbbells set for home gym (50kg, Pvc) Black

₹2,378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details checkDetails

₹5,559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BULLAR Home Gym Set, Rubber Home Gym Combo with 3Ft Curl 5 Feet Straight Rod, Pair of Dumbbell Rods, rubber Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (30kg Rubber Set) View Details checkDetails

₹4,136

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HASHTAG FITNESS 30kg Steel Home Gym Set & Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout & Adjustable Dumbbells Set View Details checkDetails

₹5,919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Body Maxx Professional Steel Weight Plates Set; Home Gym Combo; Steel Home Gym; Gym Equipment; Home Gym Station; Chrome Weight Gym Set Combo; Chrome Plated Steel Exercise Set (10 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹2,469.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Body Maxx Gym Set Combo 50Kg 8 in 1 Multipurpose Bench Home Gym Workout View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEEWAY Rubber Weight Plates Set; 90 Kg Gym Plates Home Gym Combo; Exercise Equipment for Strength Training Equipment | Weight Lifting Workout Gym Rod and Dumbbell Set (90kg Set (2X4+3X4+5X6+10X4)) View Details checkDetails

₹9,309

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HASHTAG FITNESS Multipurpose 20 in 1 Bench with 20kg to 80kg Gym Set for Home Workout (80kg) View Details checkDetails

₹14,248

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore PVC 50 Kg Combo 343 With PVC Dumbbells Home Gym Kit, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹2,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HORNBACK M1s Full Size Fully Assembled Foldable/Folding Cycle for Men & Women(20-inch Stainless Steel+Alloy Steel Frame,28-Inch Wheels,Mechanical Disk Brakes(Power Red) View Details checkDetails

₹13,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hero Enzo 29T Mountain Geared Bicycle for Mens | 21 Speed | Dual Color Combination | Frame:18 Inches | Ideal for Mens (Blue-Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Electric Cycle with Non Removable Battery, Dual Disc Brakes, 250w BLDC Motor, 5.8ah Li-Ion Battery, 85% Pre-Assembled with Charger, Throttle with Battery Indicator Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogarise 8mm Dual Yoga Mat with Bag & Strap, Yoga Mat for Women & Men, Premium TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat Gym Mat (Red & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Yoga mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material 6mm Extra Thick Exercise mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip, Blue-Pink View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Pink/Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Purple/Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the best time to shop for fitness equipment. Start your New Year fitness journey with fantastic deals on treadmills, walking pads, air bikes, spin bikes, ellipticals, and more. If you’re building a home gym or adding new gear, the Amazon Sale 2025 has something for everyone.

Best time to bring home the best fitness equipment during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.
Best time to bring home the best fitness equipment during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025.

With exclusive Republic Day Sale discounts, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring home durable and efficient equipment to support your fitness goals. Choose from top-quality treadmills for cardio sessions, ellipticals for full-body workouts, or spin bikes to boost stamina. The Amazon Sale features equipment designed to make your workouts productive and convenient.

Let’s explore the best deals and offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 and find the right equipment to help you stay active and fit this year.

Best treadmills deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Shop top offers today at up to 63% off

Amazon Sale brings great deals on treadmills for home use, offering top models at affordable prices. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, you can shop quality treadmills designed for consistent workouts. Don’t miss out on amazing offers to help you reach your fitness goals. Be sure to check out the Amazon Sale 2025 for unbeatable prices on the best treadmill options. You can buy manual to motorised treadmills in this sale.

Check out top deals and offers on treadmills during the Amazon Sale:

Amazing deals on walking pads during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Save up to 70%

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings great deals on walking pads. These products offer a simple and effective way to walk indoors. With convenient features, walking pads fit easily into your home or office space. During the Amazon Sale 2025, you can enjoy significant discounts and offers on these items. Don’t miss the chance to grab walking pads at special prices during this Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Check out top deals and offers on walking pads during the Amazon Sale:

Air bikes deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Get up to 67% off on them

Air bikes offer an effective full-body workout, engaging both upper and lower body for a complete fitness routine. The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings great deals on air bikes, making it easier for you to add high-quality equipment to your home gym. With offers in the Amazon Sale 2025, you can enjoy fantastic discounts. Don’t miss the chance to grab an air bike and kickstart your fitness journey with these amazing offers.

Check out top deals and offers on air bikes during the Amazon Sale:

Check out top deals on fitness equipment and gears during the Amazon Republic Day Sale
Check out top deals on fitness equipment and gears during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Great deals on spin bikes during Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 69% off today

Amazon Republic Day Sale offers excellent deals on spin bikes. With discounts of up to 69%, you can grab high-quality spin bikes from trusted brands. Suppose if you're a beginner or an experienced rider, there’s a model for every need. Don't miss out on this opportunity to buy fitness equipment at great prices. Check out the best options now during Amazon Sale 2025. So, purchase this fitness equipment today and get great deals on spin bikes during the Amazon Sale.

Check out top deals and offers on spin bikes during the Amazon Sale:

Unmissable deals on ellipticals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale : Save up to 52%

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers great deals on ellipticals with up to 52% off. Whether you're a beginner or experienced, these machines help you achieve your fitness goals. The Amazon Sale is the perfect time to grab top models with solid features and value. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on high-quality ellipticals at reduced prices during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. So, grab this fitness equipment today and make the most of the fantastic deals during this sale.

Check out top deals and offers on ellipticals during the Amazon Sale:

Blockbuster deals on cross trainers: Get up to 55% off in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Grab exciting deals on premium cross trainers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. With discounts of up to 55% off, this is the best time to invest in high-quality fitness equipment for your home gym. Don’t miss these offers in the Amazon Sale 2025. Shop now and make the most of the Republic Day Sale to bring home the right cross trainer at unbeatable prices.

Check out top deals and offers on cross trainers during the Amazon Sale:

Great deals on dumbbell sets at the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 77% off now

Kickstart your fitness journey this New Year with top-quality dumbbell sets during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. This Amazon Sale is your chance to grab reliable, high-quality fitness equipment at amazing prices. If you are just starting out or looking to expand your home gym, the wide variety of dumbbell sets available at discounted rates will help you achieve your fitness goals. Don't miss out on these unbeatable offers and get your fitness essentials now during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Check out top deals and offers on dumbbells during the Amazon Sale:

Kickstart your fitness journey with amazing bench deals in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Save up to 82% off

This Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is the perfect time to step up your fitness routine with top-quality benches for your home gym. Whether you're looking to build strength, improve posture, or simply get in shape, there's no better time to purchase the best fitness equipment. Enjoy great discounts during the Amazon Sale and invest in a bench that suits your needs. Don't miss out on incredible deals; grab the perfect bench now and start your fitness journey strong this new year!

Check out top deals and offers on gym benches during the Amazon Sale:

New Year, new fitness goals: Home gym set deals with up to 55% off in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Start the year strong with amazing discounts on home gym sets in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! If you're aiming for fitness goals this year, now is the best time to invest in quality gym equipment for your home. Whether you're setting up a complete gym or adding to your existing collection, this Amazon Sale offers fantastic savings on everything you need. Don’t miss the chance to buy fitness equipment at incredible prices and make your workout routine a breeze in 2025!

Check out top deals and offers on home gym sets during the Amazon Sale:

Score big on bicycles in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Save up to 77%

Are you ready to kickstart your New Year fitness goals? The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 is here with amazing deals on home bicycles! It’s the right opportunity to grab quality fitness equipment without spending much. From beginner-friendly bikes to advanced models, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss these limited-time offers during the Amazon Sale 2025; shop now and make staying active at home easier and more affordable this year!

Check out top deals and offers on home gym sets during the Amazon Sale:

Top yoga mats to start your fitness journey: Grab the best deals this Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Gear up for your New Year fitness goals with the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025! This is the perfect time to shop for high-quality yoga mats designed for comfort and durability. With exclusive discounts during this Amazon Sale, you can invest in essential fitness equipment to support your workout routine. From beginner-friendly mats to premium options for seasoned yogis, the Amazon Sale 2025 has it all. Don’t miss out on these Republic Day deals to upgrade your fitness game!

Check out top deals and offers on yoga mats during the Amazon Sale:

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Mega Furniture Sale: Up to 60% off on beds, sofas, swings, mattresses and more!

Car and bike accessories deals on Amazon: Up to 80% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, vacuum cleaners, and GPS trackers

Amazon offers the best gaming laptops under 70000; Top 9 picks from brands like ASUS, HP, Acer and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers during this Amazon Sale

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025 on the gym equipment and gears

  • What types of gym equipment are available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    You’ll find a wide range of gym equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes, dumbbells, resistance bands, and home gym sets.

  • Are there deals on both cardio and strength training equipment?

    Yes, there are discounts on both cardio equipment like treadmills and exercise bikes, as well as strength training tools like weights and benches.

  • Is home gym gear suitable for beginners?

    There are various options, from basic equipment like dumbbells to complete home gym sets perfect for beginners.

  • Can I find accessories for my home gym during the sale?

    Yes, the sale includes accessories such as yoga mats, kettlebells, resistance bands, and gym bags to complement your workouts.

  • Are there gym equipment bundles available for home setups?

    Yes, there are bundled deals that offer a combination of essential fitness gear, ideal for creating a home gym.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

