Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 82% off on fitness equipment like treadmills, exercise bikes, cross trainers and more
Jan 14, 2025 07:00 PM IST
Unlock huge discounts in Amazon Sale on top fitness equipment! Top brands like PowerMax, Fitkit, and Lifelong provide all you need for your home fitness setup.
Sparnod Fitness STH-600 Non-Electric Manual Treadmill - Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use (STH-600) View Details
₹10,913
|
Fitkit by Cult FT801 4 in 1 Manual Multifunction Non Electric Treadmill with (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3 Level Inclination for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details
₹14,999
|
LEEWAY Manual Treadmill for Home, (TR-02, Running Surface: 46in x 13in.) Running Machine for Home Gym, Roller Jogging Machine, Foldable Trade Mill, Thread Mills, Easy Assembly - Black, Trademilll View Details
₹13,259
|
Lifeline 4 in 1 3 Level Inclination Manual Treadmill with Twister & Stepper (Multicolor) View Details
₹12,399
|
Reach T-90 Manual Treadmill for Home Workout | Foldable Treadmill with Wheels | Walking & Running Machine for Home Gym | Manual Incline | 12 Months Warranty | Max User Weight 100kg View Details
₹9,359
|
KOBO Branded 4 in 1 Manual Treadmill Jogger Deluxe Model for Home Gym Ab Care (Imported) View Details
₹13,499
|
Lifeline LYSN5213 Manual Treadmill View Details
₹9,099
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹31,999
|
WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details
₹15,999
|
Toning Lets Play Lp-Wpad Treadmill For Home Use 2 In1 Folding Smart 2.5Hp (4Hp Peak) Dc Motorized Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill/Running Pad Flexpad Remote And App Control (Black) View Details
₹21,999
|
KINGSMITH WalkingPad MX16 Double-Fold Treadmill (16KM/H) 2 in 1 Foldable Walking pad for Home Use Running Machine Fitness Exercise Gym Support APP LED Display, Pre-Installed View Details
₹55,943
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details
₹19,999
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details
₹6,430
|
Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details
₹5,968
|
Reach AB-110 BHT Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat + Side Handle + Twister | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym View Details
₹7,124
|
Reach Contempo Foldable Exercise Cycle Perfect for Home Gym | X-Bike with Back Support, Hand Support and Resistance Rope. Best Exercise Bike for Full Body Cardio Workouts. View Details
₹10,999
|
amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details
₹5,939
|
Cockatoo CXB-05 Smart Series Foldable X-Exercise Bike with 8 Level Manual Tension View Details
₹8,999
|
PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
₹6,999
|
Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness View Details
₹6,982
|
Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home View Details
₹1,969
|
beatXP Vortex Active Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home | Gym Cycle for Workout with Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Moving Handles. (4M Airbike) View Details
₹8,316
|
Cultsport smartbike c2 Exercise Spin Bike with Flywheel: 13.3lbs, Max Weight: 110kg With Magnetic Resistance for Home Gym Workout View Details
₹20,049
|
Lifelong LLESB99 Exercise Spin Fitness Bike with 6kg Flywheel|Adjustable Resistance|LCD Monitor & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home|Spin Bike, Fitness Bike, Exercise Bike for Home Use|Max User Weight: 90kg (1 Year Manufacturers Warranty) View Details
₹7,994.26
|
Reach Vision MII Spin Bike with 6.5 Kg Flywheel | Adjustable Resistance & LCD Monitor | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym Workout | Ideal for Tummy & Lower Body | Max User Weight 110kg View Details
₹12,479
|
Kobo Spin Bike With 13 Kg Fly Wheel Heavy Duty (Imported), White View Details
₹18,999
|
Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home use with Adjustable seat, Free Diet Plan,Hand Pulse Sensor, Anti Slip Pedal, LCD Monitor, Adjustable Resistance Magnetic Exercise Cycle for Home Gym View Details
₹15,999
|
ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty View Details
₹10,599
|
Reach Iconic Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Fan-Based Air Resistance for Cardio & Fitness Workout | Indoor Gym Equipment with LCD Screen and Cushioned Seat View Details
₹11,439
|
Dolphy Air Walk Exercise Fitness Glider Elliptical Machine Cardio Workout with for Home Use View Details
₹10,999
|
LETS PLAY Commercial Elliptical Cross Trainer for Home & Gym - Full Body Cardio Workout Machine with 36Kg Flywheel, 32 Level Magnetic Resistance, 150Kg Weight Support View Details
₹84,998
|
ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty View Details
₹12,479
|
FitnessOne Propel CX 83i Premium Elliptical Cross Trainer Home Use| Max User Weight 130 Kg | 15 Adjustable Levels Magnetic Resistance | 20 Kg Flywheel| Height Adjustable Handle Bar View Details
₹42,719
|
ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty View Details
₹12,479
|
Body Maxx Heavy Duty Gi Pipe Outdoor Park/Gym Cross Trainer Exercise Equipment/Outdoor Elliptical Exerciser for Weight Loss View Details
₹17,574.05
|
Leeway Rubber Coated Bouncer Dumbbells Weights, (22.5kg Pair)| Professional Round Dumbbells, Dumbbell Set, Dumbbell Set for home workout, Gym dumbbell set, Dumbbell set of 2, Home Gym Equipment for Men and Women (22.5kg Pair) View Details
₹7,452
|
The Cube Club PowerBells 5lbs - 52.5lbs | 2 x Adjustable Dumbbells for Men & Women for Fitness and Home Workout (2.5kg to 24kg) | Designed In USA | Alloy Steel & Plastic | Black View Details
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Combo with Stand 20 Kg, Set of 2 (2 Kg, 3 Kg, 5 Kg) View Details
|
|
DOLPHY Cast Iron Adjustable Fitness Dumbbell Set for Home Gym Exercise, 30kg (Black) View Details
|
|
The Cube Club Pro 5-IN-1 Adjustable Dumbbells Set Home Workout Gym Equipment PowerBells for Men and Women (50Kg) View Details
|
Kore Dm-Hexa-15Kg-Combo16 Dumbbells Kits (Rubber, Fixed, Black) View Details
|
|
Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench with 8 Levels, Flat, Incline & Decline with Leg Support for Full Body Strength Workout for Men at Home, Free Installation Assistance Available View Details
|
|
Hashtag Fitness 8 In 1 Heavy Duty Adjustable Multi Home Gym Bench (8IN1 GYM BENCH, Decline, 200 kg Limit) View Details
|
|
BODYFIT Weight Lifting Multi Purpose Adjustable 4 in 1 Home Gym Bench - (Black, Incline + Decline + Flat + Sit Up Bench) - Weight Capacity: 100 Kg View Details
|
|
Protoner 8 in 1 Multy Bench for Home Gym View Details
|
|
BULLAR, gym bench, bench for home gym, perfect gym bench for home workout, idol for bench press, and squat rack (Adjustable bench (blue)) View Details
|
|
ALLYSON FITNESS Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench for Weight Strength Training, Sit Up - Weight Capacity 350 Kg (Black) View Details
|
|
National Bodyline LF35 Heavy Duty Multipurpose Home Gym Bench, Adjustable Bench, Exercise Bench, Workout bench for the gym, Weight benches, bench for a home workout, an idol for bench press, Weightlifting bench View Details
|
|
LEEWAY Home Gym Bench| Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench| Adjustable gym bench| Workout bench for gym| Weight benches (Bench LF350 & SQ104, Black), 200 kg Limit View Details
|
|
Hashtag Fitness Home Gym Set 10kg 50kg gym equipment set for home workout,fitness equipment dumbbells set for home gym (50kg, Pvc) Black View Details
|
|
BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details
|
|
BULLAR Home Gym Set, Rubber Home Gym Combo with 3Ft Curl 5 Feet Straight Rod, Pair of Dumbbell Rods, rubber Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Workout Fitness Exercise Kit (30kg Rubber Set) View Details
|
|
HASHTAG FITNESS 30kg Steel Home Gym Set & Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout & Adjustable Dumbbells Set View Details
|
|
Body Maxx Professional Steel Weight Plates Set; Home Gym Combo; Steel Home Gym; Gym Equipment; Home Gym Station; Chrome Weight Gym Set Combo; Chrome Plated Steel Exercise Set (10 kg) View Details
|
|
Body Maxx Gym Set Combo 50Kg 8 in 1 Multipurpose Bench Home Gym Workout View Details
|
|
LEEWAY Rubber Weight Plates Set; 90 Kg Gym Plates Home Gym Combo; Exercise Equipment for Strength Training Equipment | Weight Lifting Workout Gym Rod and Dumbbell Set (90kg Set (2X4+3X4+5X6+10X4)) View Details
|
|
HASHTAG FITNESS Multipurpose 20 in 1 Bench with 20kg to 80kg Gym Set for Home Workout (80kg) View Details
|
|
Kore PVC 50 Kg Combo 343 With PVC Dumbbells Home Gym Kit, Multicolour View Details
|
|
HORNBACK M1s Full Size Fully Assembled Foldable/Folding Cycle for Men & Women(20-inch Stainless Steel+Alloy Steel Frame,28-Inch Wheels,Mechanical Disk Brakes(Power Red) View Details
|
|
Hero Enzo 29T Mountain Geared Bicycle for Mens | 21 Speed | Dual Color Combination | Frame:18 Inches | Ideal for Mens (Blue-Grey) View Details
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Electric Cycle with Non Removable Battery, Dual Disc Brakes, 250w BLDC Motor, 5.8ah Li-Ion Battery, 85% Pre-Assembled with Charger, Throttle with Battery Indicator Blue Black View Details
|
|
Yogarise 8mm Dual Yoga Mat with Bag & Strap, Yoga Mat for Women & Men, Premium TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat Gym Mat (Red & Black) View Details
|
|
Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) View Details
|
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Green View Details
|
|
Boldfit Yoga mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material 6mm Extra Thick Exercise mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip, Blue-Pink View Details
|
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Blue View Details
|
|
Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Pink/Blue) View Details
|
|
Bodylastics Yoga Mat for Men and Women with Carry Bag TPE 6ft x 2ft x 6mm Large Size Anti Slip & Anti Tear Workout Mat (Purple/Pink) View Details
|
|
