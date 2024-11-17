Cushion covers are an essential part of home decor, adding style and comfort to any space. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your home. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 cushion covers available on Amazon India, each offering unique features and styles. Whether you are looking for geometric designs, velvet textures, or decorative prints, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cushion covers to elevate your home decor. Cushion covers are the perfect way to add some design and glamour to any space.(Pexels)

Add a touch of elegance to your home with these Jacquard cushion covers. Made from high-quality fabric, these covers are durable and stylish. The geometric design adds a modern touch to any room.

Specifications of DECOMIZER Jacquard Geometric Cushion Covers

Material: Jacquard fabric

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Limited color options High-quality fabric

Bring a touch of luxury to your living space with these velvet cushion covers. The 250 thread count fabric offers a soft and smooth texture, while the vibrant colors add a pop of color to any room.

Specifications of AEROHAVEN Velvet 250TC Cushion Cover

Material: Velvet

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Hidden zipper closure

Care: Hand wash recommended

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Luxurious velvet fabric Hand wash only Vibrant colors

Add a decorative flair to your home with these pillow cushion covers. The intricate prints and patterns add a charming touch to any room, while the durable fabric ensures long-lasting quality.

Specifications of AEROHAVEN Jute 180TC Cushion Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intricate decorative prints Limited size options Durable fabric

Create a cozy and inviting atmosphere with these cotton cushion covers. The breathable fabric is perfect for all seasons, while the classic designs add a timeless appeal to your home decor.

Specifications of BLOCKS OF INDIA Hand Block Printed Cotton Cushion Cover

Material: Cotton

Size: 20 x 20 inches

Closure: Envelope closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Breathable cotton fabric Limited size options Classic designs

Also reads:Best decorative cushion covers: Top 10 stylish options to instantly enhance your living room or bedroom decor

Add a bohemian touch to your home with these handmade macrame cushion covers. The intricate knotting and unique designs bring a touch of artisanal craftsmanship to your living space.

Specifications of Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover

Material: Cotton and macrame

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Zipper closure

Care: Hand wash recommended

Color: Natural off-white

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Handmade craftsmanship Hand wash only Bohemian style

Add a touch of warmth and texture to your home with these quilted throw cushions. The quilted design adds a cozy feel, while the vibrant colors and patterns bring a lively touch to any room.

Specifications of HOMEMONDE Quilted 16 X 16 Inches Soft Throw Cushion Cover

Material: Cotton and polyester blend

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Zipper closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quilted texture Limited size options Vibrant colors

Also reads:Best artificial plant for office: Top 10 choices for a lively workstation and positive vibes

7. Clasiko Cushion with Quilting and Fastness Guarantee

Elevate your home decor with these quilted cushions featuring fastness guarantee. The quilting adds a sophisticated touch, while the fastness guarantee ensures long-lasting color and quality.

Specifications of Clasiko Cushion with Quilting and Fastness Guarantee

Material: Polyester

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quilted design Limited size options Fastness guarantee

8. SCPmarts Flower Printed Cushion Decorative

Bring a touch of nature indoors with these flower printed cushion covers. The vibrant floral prints add a refreshing and lively touch to any room, while the durable fabric ensures long-lasting beauty.

Specifications of SCPmarts Flower Printed Cushion Decorative

Material: Cotton and polyester blend

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Hidden zipper closure

Care: Machine washable

Color: Multicolor options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant floral prints Limited size options Durable fabric

Also reads:Best house plant stands to elevate your greenery game: Top 10 picks for stylish and functional display options

Cushion covers top features and comparison:

Best Cushion Covers Material Size Closure DECOMIZER Jacquard Geometric Cushion Covers Jacquard fabric 16 x 16 inches Zipper closure AEROHAVEN Velvet 250TC Cushion Covers Velvet 18 x 18 inches Hidden zipper closure AEROHAVEN Decorative Pillow Cushion Covers Polyester 16 x 16 inches Zipper closure BLOCKS INDIA Cotton Cushion Covers Cotton 20 x 20 inches Envelope closure Beautiful Macrame Handmade Cushion Covers Cotton and macrame 18 x 18 inches Zipper closure HOMEMONDE Quilted 18 x 18 Inches Throw Cushion Cotton and polyester blend 18 x 18 inches Zipper closure Clasiko Cushion with Quilting and Fastness Guarantee Polyester 16 x 16 inches Zipper closure SCPmarts Flower Printed Cushion Decorative Cotton and polyester blend 18 x 18 inches Hidden zipper closure

Best value for money cushion covers:

The AEROHAVEN Decorative Pillow Cushion Covers offer the best value for money with their intricate prints, durable fabric, and affordable price point, making them a stylish and budget-friendly choice for any home decor.

Also reads:Enjoy the comfort and luxury of the top 6 picks of beautiful sofa sets for your home

Best overall cushion covers:

The AEROHAVEN Velvet 250TC Cushion Covers stand out as the best overall product in this category, with luxurious velvet fabric, vibrant colors, and a hidden zipper closure, offering both style and comfort for any living space.

How to find the perfect cushion covers:

When choosing the perfect cushion covers, consider the material, size, closure type, and design that best suits your home decor style. Look for durable fabrics, vibrant colors, and unique prints to elevate your living space.

Similar stories for you

Best wooden cupboards for clothes: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 options

Best recliner sofas that transform into comfortable loungers for reading or napping, top 8 picks for you

Best living room furniture: Enhance your home decor with the best sofas, coffee tables, settees and more

Best balcony furniture for outdoor seating in 2024: Top 9 options that are stylish and comfortable, ideal for outdoors

FAQs on cushion covers What are the care instructions for these cushion covers? Most of the cushion covers mentioned in the article are machine washable, while some may require hand wash. Always follow the care instructions to maintain the quality and colors of the covers.

Do these cushion covers come in different sizes? Yes, the cushion covers are available in different sizes to fit various cushion dimensions. Check the product details for specific size options.

Are there color options available for these cushion covers? Yes, most of the cushion covers come in multiple color options, allowing you to choose the perfect hue to match your home decor.

What is the closure type for these cushion covers? The closure types vary from zipper closures to envelope closures, providing options for easy insertion and removal of cushions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.