When it comes to home decor, the little details like cushion covers can make a big difference. A well-chosen cushion cover brings colour, texture, and style to any room. Whether you're after printed, cotton, or affordable cushion covers, we've got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore the 10 best decorative cushion covers on Amazon India, comparing features, pros, and cons to help you make the perfect choice for your home. Style up your space with the best decorative cushion covers!

Add a touch of elegance to your living space with these decorative pillow cushion covers from AEROHAVEN. Made from high-quality fabric, these covers are durable and easy to maintain. The vibrant colours and intricate designs make them a perfect choice for your sofa or bed.

Specifications of AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Digital

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colours and intricate designs Limited colour options High-quality fabric Durable and easy to maintain

Brighten up your living room with this adorable elephant cartoon printed cushion from STITCHNEST. Made from soft and comfortable fabric, this cushion is perfect for adding a playful touch to your decor. The cute elephant print is sure to delight both kids and adults alike.

Specifications of STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers

Material: Cotton

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Envelope

Print: Digital

Wash Care: Hand wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Soft and comfortable fabric Hand wash only Adorable elephant print Perfect for kids' rooms

Bring a pop of colour to your home with this yellow printed cushion from STITCHNEST. The bright and cheerful design is perfect for adding a touch of sunshine to any room. Made from high-quality fabric, this cushion is both stylish and durable.

Specifications of STITCHNEST Ikat Yellow Teal Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Digital

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bright and cheerful design Limited size options High-quality fabric Stylish and durable

Add a touch of elegance to your home with these premium cotton cushion covers from HOMEMONDE. The soft and breathable fabric makes them perfect for any season, while the classic designs complement a wide range of decor styles.

Specifications of HOMEMONDE Premium Cotton Cushion Covers

Material: Cotton

Size: 20 x 20 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Soft and breathable fabric Limited colour options Classic designs Perfect for any season

Make a statement with these decorative printed cushion covers from Vendola. The bold and vibrant prints are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your living space. Made from high-quality fabric, these covers are both stylish and easy to maintain.

Specifications of Vendola Decorative Satin 250TC Sofa Cushion Pillow Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Digital

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bold and vibrant prints Limited size options High-quality fabric Stylish and easy to maintain

Add a touch of bohemian charm to your home with the ACN Kohinoor Macrame Cushion Covers The intricate macrame design and off-white colour make it a versatile and stylish choice for any room. Made from premium materials, this cushion is both durable and beautiful.

Specifications of ACN Kohinoor Macrame Cushion Covers

Material: Cotton

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper

Design: Macrame

Wash Care: Hand wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bohemian charm Hand wash only Intricate macrame design Premium materials

7. Amazon Brand Decorative Cushion Covers

Elevate your home decor with these decorative cushion covers from Amazon Brand. The classic designs and high-quality construction make them a versatile choice for any room. Available in a range of colours, these covers are perfect for mixing and matching.

Specifications of Amazon Brand Decorative Cushion Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 20 x 20 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic designs Limited print options High-quality construction Versatile choice for any room

8. Pilovilo Brocade Cushion Covers Set

Add a touch of luxury to your home with these brocade cushion covers from Pilovilo. The rich and elegant designs are perfect for adding a sophisticated touch to your living space. Made from premium materials, these covers are both stylish and durable.

Specifications of Pilovilo Brocade Silk Grey Cushion Covers Set

Material: Brocade

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Dry clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Luxurious brocade material Dry clean only Rich and elegant designs Stylish and durable

Bring a touch of nature into your home with these golden floral cushion covers from Urvaan. The delicate floral prints and golden hues are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any room. Made from high-quality fabric, these covers are both beautiful and easy to maintain.

Specifications of Urvaan White Golden Floral Silk Cushion Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 16 x 16 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Floral

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Delicate floral prints Limited size options Golden hues for elegance High-quality fabric

Add a touch of luxury to your home with these premium decorative cushion covers from Furnistitchs. The rich and elegant designs are perfect for adding a sophisticated touch to your living space. Made from high-quality fabric, these covers are both stylish and durable.

Specifications of Furnistitchs Premium Decorative Throw Cushion Pillow Covers

Material: Polyester

Size: 18 x 18 inches

Closure: Zipper

Print: Solid

Wash Care: Machine wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Luxurious designs Limited size options Rich and elegant High-quality fabric

Top features of the best decorative cushion covers:

Best Decorative Cushion Covers Material Size Closure Print Wash Care AEROHAVEN Decorative Pillow Cushion Covers Polyester 16 x 16 inches Zipper Digital Machine wash STITCHNEST Elephant Cartoon Printed Cushion Cotton 18 x 18 inches Envelope Digital Hand wash STITCHNEST Yellow Printed Cushion Covers Polyester 16 x 16 inches Zipper Digital Machine wash HOMEMONDE Premium Cotton Cushion Covers Cotton 20 x 20 inches Zipper Solid Machine wash Vendola Decorative Printed Cushion Covers Polyester 18 x 18 inches Zipper Digital Machine wash ACN Kohinoor Macrame Cushion Covers Cotton 16 x 16 inches Zipper Macrame Hand wash Amazon Brand Decorative Cushion Covers Polyester 20 x 20 inches Zipper Solid Machine wash Pilovilo Brocade Cushion Covers Brocade 18 x 18 inches Zipper Solid Dry clean Urvaan Golden Floral Cushion Covers Polyester 16 x 16 inches Zipper Floral Machine wash Furnistitchs Premium Decorative Cushion Covers Polyester 18 x 18 inches Zipper Solid Machine wash

Best value for money decorative cushion covers:

The HOMEMONDE Premium Cotton Cushion Covers offer the best value for money, with their soft and breathable fabric, classic designs, and versatile size. These covers are perfect for any season and can complement a wide range of decor styles.

Best overall decorative cushion covers:

The AEROHAVEN Decorative Pillow Cushion Covers stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its bohemian charm, intricate macrame design, and premium materials. This cushion adds a touch of elegance and style to any room.

How to find the best decorative cushion covers?

When choosing a good cushion cover, consider the material, size, closure type, print, and wash care. Look for a cover that complements your decor style, fits your furniture, and is easy to maintain. Consider the pros and cons of each product to find the perfect one for your home.

FAQs on the best decorative cushion covers What are the wash care instructions for these cushion covers? Most of the cushion covers listed can be machine washed for easy maintenance. However, some may require hand wash or dry clean, so always check the label for specific instructions.

Are these cushion covers suitable for outdoor use? While these cushion covers are designed for indoor use, some of them may be suitable for outdoor use depending on the material and print. Check the product details for more information.

Do these cushion covers come in different sizes? Yes, these cushion covers are available in different sizes to fit various cushion inserts. Make sure to measure your cushions before purchasing to ensure a proper fit.

Can I mix and match these cushion covers for a coordinated look? Absolutely! These cushion covers come in a range of colours and prints, allowing you to mix and match them to create a coordinated and stylish look for your home.

