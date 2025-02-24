Esspy 30cm/12 inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Tawa | Roti/Chapati Tawa with Dual Handle | Iron Tawa Big Size | Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | Toxin Free | 10 Years Warranty View Details
VISMAYS Pure Iron Tawa with Unique Smooth Edges - First Time in India, Metal Spoon Friendly Dishwasher Safe, Strong Riveted Wooden Handle Perfect for Roti & Chapati Lohakhand/Loha/Tava/Thawa-9.5 Inch View Details
Iron tawas are an essential cookware item in every Indian kitchen. Whether you want to make crispy dosas, fluffy chapatis, or delicious omelets, a good quality iron tawa is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 6 best iron tawas available on Amazon. Each tawa has been carefully selected based on its quality, non-stick properties, durability, and customer reviews. Read on to find the perfect iron tawa for your cooking needs.
Loading Suggestions...
The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is handcrafted using traditional methods and is designed for even heat distribution. Its natural non-stick surface makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. This tawa is perfect for making dosas, rotis, and pancakes.
amicus Kitchen Premium Iron Tawa for Roti Chapati, Concave Iron Tava with Wooden Handle, 10 Inch, 1.2 Kg, Black
Loading Suggestions...
The Indus Valley Natural Cookware Seasoned Tawa is made from pure iron and is pre-seasoned with natural oils. It offers excellent heat retention and is suitable for all types of cooking, including dosas, chapatis, and stir-frying.
Amazon Brand - Solimo Iron Concave Tawa 25 cm, Tava for Roti/Chappati/Naan with Strong Wooden Handle Black 100% Toxin-Free, Naturally Non-Stick, Long Lasting
Loading Suggestions...
The Esspy Pre-Seasoned Cookware Iron Tawa is pre-seasoned with natural oils, making it ready for immediate use. Its induction-compatible base and durable construction make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.
A size between 26-30 cm is ideal for versatile cooking and handling.
Are pre-seasoned iron tawas better than regular ones?
Pre-seasoned tawas offer authentic flavor and require less maintenance.
Can iron tawas be used on induction cooktops?
Only tawas with an induction-compatible base can be used on induction cooktops.
How to clean and maintain an iron tawa?
Wash with mild soap and water, dry thoroughly, and season with oil after each use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
See More
News/Product Hub/ Iron tawas ensure healthy cooking: 6 options for you to choose from