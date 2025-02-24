Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iron tawas ensure healthy cooking: 6 options for you to choose from

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 24, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Discover the top 6 iron tawas for your kitchen, with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

amicus Kitchen Premium Iron Tawa for Roti Chapati, Concave Iron Tava with Wooden Handle, 10 Inch, 1.2 Kg, Black View Details checkDetails

₹547

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

The Indus Valley Pre-Seasoned Iron Tawa for Dosa/Chapathi with Wooden Handle | 27cm/10.6 inch, 0.95kg | Gas Stove Friendly | 100% Pure & Toxin-Free, No Chemical Coating View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Iron Concave Tawa 25 cm, Tava for Roti/Chappati/Naan with Strong Wooden Handle Black 100% Toxin-Free, Naturally Non-Stick, Long Lasting View Details checkDetails

₹574

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Esspy 30cm/12 inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Tawa | Roti/Chapati Tawa with Dual Handle | Iron Tawa Big Size | Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | Toxin Free | 10 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VISMAYS Pure Iron Tawa with Unique Smooth Edges - First Time in India, Metal Spoon Friendly Dishwasher Safe, Strong Riveted Wooden Handle Perfect for Roti & Chapati Lohakhand/Loha/Tava/Thawa-9.5 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vinish Roti Maker Tawa Dasi Iron Handmade Iron Tawas, Friendly Iron Tawa for Roti/Chapathi/Chapati 9 inch Cooking Loha, Iron, Lokhand Roti Chapati Tawa (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹289

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Iron tawas are an essential cookware item in every Indian kitchen. Whether you want to make crispy dosas, fluffy chapatis, or delicious omelets, a good quality iron tawa is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 6 best iron tawas available on Amazon. Each tawa has been carefully selected based on its quality, non-stick properties, durability, and customer reviews. Read on to find the perfect iron tawa for your cooking needs.

Durable iron tawa for perfect rotis, dosa, and crispy parathas.
Durable iron tawa for perfect rotis, dosa, and crispy parathas.

Loading Suggestions...

The Amicus Premium Pure Iron Tawa is handcrafted using traditional methods and is designed for even heat distribution. Its natural non-stick surface makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. This tawa is perfect for making dosas, rotis, and pancakes.

Specifications

Size
26 cm
Material
Pure Iron
Weight
2.5 kg
Induction Compatible
No

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Even heat distribution

affiliate-tick

Natural non-stick surface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not induction compatible

Click Here to Buy

amicus Kitchen Premium Iron Tawa for Roti Chapati, Concave Iron Tava with Wooden Handle, 10 Inch, 1.2 Kg, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Indus Valley Natural Cookware Seasoned Tawa is made from pure iron and is pre-seasoned with natural oils. It offers excellent heat retention and is suitable for all types of cooking, including dosas, chapatis, and stir-frying.

Specifications

Size
28 cm
Material
Seasoned Iron
Weight
3 kg
Induction Compatible
No

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pre-seasoned with natural oils

affiliate-tick

Excellent heat retention

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not induction compatible

Click Here to Buy

The Indus Valley Pre-Seasoned Iron Tawa for Dosa/Chapathi with Wooden Handle | 27cm/10.6 inch, 0.95kg | Gas Stove Friendly | 100% Pure & Toxin-Free, No Chemical Coating

Loading Suggestions...

The Solimo Non-Stick Iron Tawa is toxin-free and naturally non-stick, making it perfect for low-oil cooking. Its sturdy build and ergonomic handle make it a great choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications

Size
25 cm
Material
Non-Stick Iron
Weight
2 kg
Induction Compatible
No

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Toxin-free non-stick surface

affiliate-tick

Sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not induction compatible

Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo Iron Concave Tawa 25 cm, Tava for Roti/Chappati/Naan with Strong Wooden Handle Black 100% Toxin-Free, Naturally Non-Stick, Long Lasting

Loading Suggestions...

The Esspy Pre-Seasoned Cookware Iron Tawa is pre-seasoned with natural oils, making it ready for immediate use. Its induction-compatible base and durable construction make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Size
30 cm
Material
Pre-Seasoned Iron
Weight
3.5 kg
Induction Compatible
Yes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pre-seasoned with natural oils

affiliate-tick

Induction compatible

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavyweight

Click Here to Buy

Esspy 30cm/12 inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dosa Tawa | Roti/Chapati Tawa with Dual Handle | Iron Tawa Big Size | Cast Iron Cookware | Gas and Induction Compatible | Toxin Free | 10 Years Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Vismays Pure Iron Tawa features unique smooth edges for easy handling. Its pure iron construction ensures even heat distribution, making it ideal for a variety of cooking tasks.

Specifications

Size
24 cm
Material
Pure Iron
Weight
2.2 kg
Induction Compatible
No

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique smooth edges

affiliate-tick

Even heat distribution

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small size

Click Here to Buy

VISMAYS Pure Iron Tawa with Unique Smooth Edges - First Time in India, Metal Spoon Friendly Dishwasher Safe, Strong Riveted Wooden Handle Perfect for Roti & Chapati Lohakhand/Loha/Tava/Thawa-9.5 Inch

Loading Suggestions...

This Handmade Iron Tawa is perfect for making chapatis and dosas. Its ergonomic design and traditional craftsmanship make it a versatile and durable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Size
27 cm
Material
Handmade Iron
Weight
2.8 kg
Induction Compatible
No

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic design

affiliate-tick

Traditional craftsmanship

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not induction compatible

Click Here to Buy

Vinish Roti Maker Tawa Dasi Iron Handmade Iron Tawas, Friendly Iron Tawa for Roti/Chapathi/Chapati 9 inch Cooking Loha, Iron, Lokhand Roti Chapati Tawa (Silver)

Similar articles for you

Best non stick tawa for your kitchen: Top 7 picks for effortless cooking and perfect dosas and parathas in every meal

Master the art of cooking with the best metal tawa for crispy dosas, chapatis and more

Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

Best Hawkins tawas: Top 10 durable cookware options for quick, even cooking and easy maintenance

House warming gifts for foodie friends who love to cook: Thoughtful kitchen gifts they'll truly appreciate

FAQs on iron tawa

  • What is the best size for an iron tawa?

    A size between 26-30 cm is ideal for versatile cooking and handling.

  • Are pre-seasoned iron tawas better than regular ones?

    Pre-seasoned tawas offer authentic flavor and require less maintenance.

  • Can iron tawas be used on induction cooktops?

    Only tawas with an induction-compatible base can be used on induction cooktops.

  • How to clean and maintain an iron tawa?

    Wash with mild soap and water, dry thoroughly, and season with oil after each use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On