House warming gifts for foodie friends who love to cook: Thoughtful kitchen gifts they'll truly appreciate

Getting your own house is one of those huge milestones in life. It’s not just a new space, it’s a place to call your own, where you can make memories, decorate freely, and, of course, cook up some magic in the kitchen. If one of your friends is celebrating this big achievement, you’re probably thinking of a house-warming gift that shows just how much you care, and that they’ll treasure forever. Best house warming gifts for your foodie friends to bring a smile on their face.(Unsplash)

Now, what could be better than giving your foodie friends who love to cook a gift that ties into their passion? It’s even more exciting when you know their favourite hobby, because let’s face it, gift-giving becomes a lot more fun when you’re sure they’ll love it. Plus, there’s a chance you’ll get to enjoy some delicious dishes that they whip up with that thoughtful gift.

In this house warming gifting guide, we’ll spill the beans for some amazing kitchen gift ideas that’ll have your foodie friends cooking with joy in their new home.

Glen Electric Pizza Maker

The Glen Electric Pizza Maker 1200W Griller is the perfect housewarming gift for anyone who loves to cook and entertain. With its 180-degree opening and heavy-duty non-stick coating, this versatile appliance allows your foodie friends to make large, delicious 10-inch pizzas, grilled vegetables, omelettes, paneer, and even dosa, chilla, and parathas. The separate switches for upper and lower heating plates ensure perfect cooking results, while the cool-touch handle and easy-to-clean plates make it a breeze to use. Whether they’re a beginner or an expert in the kitchen, this griller helps them whip up a variety of dishes quickly and effortlessly.

Dishes to cook:

Pizzas, grilled vegetables, paneer tikka, moong dal chilla, dosas, parathas

This compact, stylish griller is ideal for foodies looking to add a fun and practical kitchen tool to your foodie friend's new home.

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set

The AGARO Imperial Granite Non-Stick Cookware Set is a great house warming gifting idea for your foodie friends who love to experiment with different recipes. This 4-piece set, made from durable cast aluminium with a non-stick granite finish, offers a stylish yet practical solution for their new kitchen. It includes a 24cm fry pan, 16cm saucepan, 24cm sauce pot, and 28cm deep fry pan, all designed for use on both induction and gas cookers. The non-stick surface ensures minimal oil usage, making it ideal for healthier cooking without compromising on flavour. The cookware’s flat bottom guarantees even heat distribution, providing consistent cooking results.

Dishes to cook:

Biryani, rice & pulao, spicy stir-fries, boiled milk & tea, scrambled eggs

This cookware set is a must-have for anyone passionate about cooking and is sure to become a cherished part of their kitchen.

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre

The Instant Pot 321 6 Litre is a must-have appliance for any foodie who loves to cook. This 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker combines multiple kitchen appliances in one compact design, making it the perfect gift for those setting up their first home. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yoghurt maker, and warmer, which means your friend can experiment with a variety of dishes using one versatile appliance. Made from durable stainless steel, it’s also equipped with safety features like a pressure regulator and anti-blockage vent to ensure peace of mind while cooking.

Dishes to cook:

Butter chicken, vegetable stew, pulao, rice pudding, soft and fluffy rice

This all-in-one cooker will make meal prep faster and more efficient, making it an ideal gift for anyone passionate about cooking and trying out new recipes!

AGARO Grand 17Pcs Kitchen Knife Set with Acrylic Stand

Your foodie friends would love it if they had a dedicated knife for all their chopping and peeling. The Agaro Grand 17-piece Kitchen Knife Set is the perfect gift for any food enthusiast who loves experimenting in the kitchen. This comprehensive set includes 13 high-quality kitchen knives, a premium acrylic stand, scissors, a peeler, and a knife sharpener. The high-carbon stainless steel blades offer excellent durability and a razor-sharp edge, ensuring precise cuts every time. With ergonomically designed handles for comfort and a non-slip grip, your friend will have full control over their chopping, dicing, and peeling tasks.

Types of knives in this set:

Chef knife

Slicing knife

Bread knife

Cheese knife

Pizza knife

Utility knife

Pairing knife

6 pieces steak knives

Peelers

Scissors

Also read: Eat healthy this winter with our selection of kitchen appliances for nutritious food

SENSARTE Nonstick Crepe Pan

For your friends who can't resist a delicious crepe or pancake, this SENSARTE Nonstick Crepe Pan is a game-changer! Whether they love making pancakes for a leisurely breakfast or crepes for a sweet dessert, this pan will make it easy and hassle-free. With its 10-inch diameter and Swiss ILAG nonstick coating, they can cook without worrying about sticking or uneven heat. The high magnetic conductive base ensures it works on all stovetops, including induction, making it versatile for any kitchen setup. It is the perfect size to make plenty of crepes or pancakes for all their cravings.

Dishes to cook:

Pancakes, crepes, parathas, dosa, uttapam, chilla

This pan is perfect for friends who love to create their favourite breakfast or dessert without any hassle, simply pour the batter, flip, and enjoy a delicious meal in no time!

Also read: Best OTG oven for baking sweet treats: A buying guide to help you ace your cakes

Hamilton Beach Panini Maker

This multipurpose griller makes an ideal gift for people who enjoy experimenting with food, from grilling sandwiches for breakfast to making mouthwatering grilled chicken or paninis for lunch or dinner. The Hamilton Beach Panini Maker is a versatile kitchen tool that allows them to create delicious grilled sandwiches, tikkas, wraps, and more. With a 1400W power output, non-stick grids, and a floating lid to accommodate sandwiches of any thickness, it ensures a cafe-style, crispy finish every time. The included skewers make it even easier to grill meats and vegetables to perfection.

Dishes to cook:

Grilled paninis, club sandwiches, grilled chicken, pizza, tikkas, veggie wraps

It’s an all-in-one appliance to satisfy their culinary cravings.

Trendy Trays Wooden Spice Rack Organiser

Give your foodie friend an elegant kitchen that will add grace to their kitchen countertop with the Trendy Trays Wooden Spice Rack Organiser. This stylish 3-tier rack, made from premium acacia wood, helps them store and organise their spices beautifully and efficiently, whether on a kitchen countertop or inside a drawer or cabinet. With anti-slip pads and an adjustable design, it ensures their spices are always in place, minimising spills and mess. No more searching through cabinets or drawers to find the right seasoning, everything will be neatly arranged and right in front of their eyes for quick access. A rack organiser is a budget friendly house warming gift.

8. Kent Atta and Bread Maker for Home

The Kent Atta and Bread Maker makes the best housewarming gift for anyone who loves fresh bread and homemade dough! With 19 preset menu options, this fully automatic machine offers unmatched convenience for making puris, rotis, pizza dough, chapattis, bread, and more. Its 550W power ensures consistent performance, while the one-touch operation and detachable components make it incredibly easy to use and clean. It is perfect for busy professionals and a home cook alike, this sleek steel-grey bread maker lets you experiment with different types of bread and dough, offering customisation for every flavour.

What to try:

Fresh chapatti and puri dough, homemade bread and pizza dough, flavoured bread loaf, jam and cake, sticky rice

Also read: Essential accessories for perfect air fryer baking: Your guide to easy recipes

SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen

An air fryer is an ideal gift for the foodie friend who not only loves to cook and serve but is also health conscious. Perfect for Indian cooking, this 5.5L air fryer offers up to 85% less fat than traditional frying methods while retaining that crispy, delicious taste. The advanced touchscreen menu includes 8 preset modes for popular Indian dishes like fries, paneer, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.

What sets this air fryer apart is its FREE recipe eBook and video tutorials, focusing on Indian delicacies, to help your friends create healthier oil-free versions of their favourite dishes. It also comes with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket, making cleanup a breeze.

Dishes to cook:

Fries, shrimp, cake, drumsticks, paneer, steak, pizza and much more!

H Hy-tec (Device) Hybb, Traveler Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill

This gift is for that one foodie friend who loves to go on outdoor adventures but cannot do it without his barbeque set. Help your friend upgrade to a top-notch kitchen tool with the H Hy-tec Traveller Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill Designed for convenience and durability, this grill is perfect for barbeque enthusiasts on the go. It comes with 8 skewers, a charcoal tray, and a food grill to help you cook your favourite dishes effortlessly. With its sturdy cast iron construction and superior powder-coated finish, the grill is built to last, ensuring years of reliable use.

Dishes to cook:

Grilled meats, vegetables, flatbreads like naan, seafood like grilled fish fillets and prawns, chicken or paneer tikkas and much more!

Weighing just 4.5kg and designed to be foldable, it's easy to transport and store, making it ideal for trips, picnics, or your backyard setup.

Finding the perfect house warming gift for your foodie friends can be a fun and thoughtful way to help them settle into their new space. So, choose the one that goes well with their gourmet personality and wait to see their eyes shine with love!

House warming gifts What are thoughtful kitchen gifts for someone who loves cooking? Consider gifting premium spice sets, stylish serving platters, cast iron skillets, or smart kitchen appliances like an air fryer or a digital meat thermometer. These gifts enhance the cooking experience.

Are there budget-friendly house warming gifts that still feel special? Yes! Options like handmade coasters, customized cutting boards, reusable kitchen towels, or a cookbook with a personal note make thoughtful and affordable gifts.

What are unique housewarming gifts for someone who has everything? Opt for experience-based gifts like a gourmet cooking class, a meal subscription box, or a personalized recipe book. You can also gift artisanal cheeses, exotic teas, or luxury olive oil sets.

What are practical kitchen gifts that every home needs? Essential kitchen gifts include a set of durable non-stick pans, an electric kettle, a multipurpose blender, silicone baking mats, or a stylish knife block set. These are everyday must-haves for any kitchen.

