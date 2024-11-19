Shop the best sportswear for men from Puma and Reebok: Explore top deals on Myntra

Sportswear is an essential part of our daily workouts, as the comfort and support of these clothes can greatly determine the quality of our workout. This is especially true when we talk about moisture-wicking fabrics that are very efficient at dissipating heat. Cotton, polyester, spandex, and their blends are all on the market today, which gives users endless options. Discover the best sportswear for men

In this article, we discuss the best sportswear for men for gym and other workouts. Regardless of how many sets we have, we can always use more in the future. Investing in versatile sportswear pieces and buying during a discount sale means you can stock up without having to spend a wallop. If you’re thinking of getting some of these pieces for yourself, this is the perfect time. Head over to Myntra to shop from top sportswear brands like Puma and Reebok. Get excellent discounts so that you can shop guilt-free. Explore our recommendations here!

Best sportswear for men on Myntra

Here is a list of the best sportswear for men on Myntra. Get these at amazing prices before stock runs out!

Kicking off the list is the quintessential workout shirt everybody needs. The Reebok t-shirt are made purely for comfort and good heat dissipation during intense workouts. The fabric is made from a blend of 85% polyester and 15% spandex, so it is both soft on the skin and stretches neatly with your movements. This best sportswear for men has a round neck and short sleeves that allow for easy movement while lifting or running. The knitted polyester fabric ensures breathability and wicks all the sweat to keep you dry. You can use it both during weight training at the gym or going for a run and doing cardio.

Material 85% Polyester & 15% Spandex Colour White Sleeves Short sleeves Fit Slim fit

Next up on the list of the best sportswear for men is this cool Printed Hooded Sweatshirt by Reebok. Everybody needs one of these for their early morning jogs or even walks in the cold. From the get-go, you can tell that it’s a standout piece that is comfortable and stylish. It’s appealing visually as the green sweatshirt features bold typography prints that make a style statement. Coming to the material, the fabric is a mix of 84% cotton, 14% nylon, and 2% spandex. So it’s soft against the skin, and the spandex makes it move with you during outdoor activities. The long sleeves and hood provide extra warmth on cold days.

Material 84% cotton, 14% nylon, and 2% spandex Colour Olive green Hood Yes Closure Slip-on

This T-shirt by Puma is all about comfort and great looks. It has an attractive solid grey colour and a slim fit that complements your body. It also moves freely and offers flexibility for all your workouts. The round neck and short, regular sleeves further maintain comfort levels and offer a good fit the whole time. As one of the best sportswear for men, it’s made from knitted polyester. This tee offers breathability, helping to keep you dry through those intense sweat sessions. This shirt can make a great addition to your sportswear collection as it is versatile enough to pair with anything from gym shorts to casual jeans.

Material Polyester Colour Grey Fit Slim fit Sleeves Short

This list of the best sportswear for men won’t be complete unless we mention a sweatshirt that goes with all your workouts! This one by Reebok is a great choice for those chilly workout days when you have to wake up and go in the morning. It's made from complete polyester and offers warmth without compromising on breathability. So you can wear it when you’re sitting or going for a walk and still not feel too hot. Its round neck and long sleeves provide a snug fit, while the ribbed hem ensures the sweatshirt stays comfortably in place during high-intensity movements like running or jumping.

Material Polyester Colour Black Sleeves Full sleeves Hemline Ribbed

Moving to shorts on the list of the best sportswear for men, anyone serious about workouts would know that these are essential. There are times when wearing shorts is better than pants for comfort, freedom and cooling. This one from Reebok features Speedwick technology that is designed to keep you cool and dry by quickly wicking away moisture during intense exercise. Further, the lightweight and double-knit polyester fabric feels soft, comfortable, and suitable for any training activity. The elasticised waistband and adjustable drawstring closure give a secure fit, and you can wear it to any sports or activity. Two side pockets offer convenient storage for essentials like phones, keys or your wallet.

Material Polyester Colour Blue Length Above knee Pattern Solid

We’ve already established that shorts are quite versatile exercise wear, and this one by Puma is made for peak performance on the pitch. The most innovative thing about it is that the shorts are made from entirely recycled materials! These black mid-rise shorts feature what’s called dryCELL technology by Puma, which can keep you dry and comfortable. This best sportswear for men comes with an elastic waistband that has an interlock drawcord for a customisable fit. The mesh-lined interior further enhances breathability and keeps it comfortable on the field. The shorts also have the classic PUMA branding on the left leg and score full points for style.

Material Recycled polyester Length Knee length Print Solid, black Occasion Sports

When you need more robust best sportswear for men for exercises, such as long jogs, then track pants do very well. These Reebok track pants are made from pure cotton and offer a soft and comfortable fit. The solid black design features a regular fit and a mid-rise elasticated waistband that lets you just slip it on before you go for your jog. It has two side pockets so you can conveniently store your phone or keys. These track pants work well whether you want to go to the gym or just chill at home wearing them.

Material Cotton Colour Black Occasion Sports Fit Regular fit

This best sportswear for men by Puma is totally stylish for everyday wear and, needless to say, super comfortable. It’s made from soft and breathable cotton, so they feel cool throughout your workout session. The track pants are slim-fit and stylish, featuring a bold PUMA wordmark along the right side. Wearing it is easy as the elastic waistband lets you slip it on comfortably. If you need a more secure fit, the adjustable drawcord lets you tighten it to your comfort level. With two side pockets, you have room for all your essentials like phone, headphones, keys and other things, making these pants ideal for workouts or casual wearing at home.

Fabric Cotton Fit Slim Colour Navy Blue occasion sports

Topping off this list of the best sportswear for men are jackets that are also a must-have for people who work out regularly. This one by Reebok is great for active and all-weather workouts. It also comes with Speedwick technology, which effectively wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable. The sleek design, which comes in black, features a bold fitness-inspired graphic along the side for a stylish touch. It also has a hooded collar, long sleeves, and a full zip closure with polyester lining. It’s both waterproof and warm. Layer this jacket over a lightweight, moisture-wicking tee and pair with Reebok track pants for a complete, weather-ready workout outfit.

Type Sports Jacket Material Polyester Sleeves Long Hemline Straight

Last on our list of the best sportswear for men is this great jacket that combines style and functionality. It’s a solid jacket that features a sleek and minimalist design with a mock collar. It’s crafted without a lining, which makes it lightweight and breathable. You’ll have to wear it like a proper jacket with full zip closure which also looks stylish. It comes with two functional side pockets that has space to keep small essentials handy. Pair this jacket with joggers and a fitted T-shirt for a relaxed, athletic look that's perfect for both training and casual wear.

Material 52% Cotton & 48% Polyester Type Sports jacket Sleeves Long sleeves Collar Mock collar

That concludes our list of the best sportswear for men. We’ve covered everything from shirts to shorts, pants and jackets which are essential sportswear for different occasions. Explore further to learn more and experiment with colours and materials to create your unique style.

Frequently Asked Questions about Sportwear for Men What is the best material for sportswear? For summer workouts, you can choose lightweight and breathable fabrics like polyester and cotton blends. These materials wick away sweat and keep you cool. For winter, you can opt for thicker, moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester blends or cotton, which provide more warmth.

How should I care for polyester and cotton sportswear? For polyester sportswear you can wash in cold water using a mild detergent. Also avoid fabric softeners as they can affect moisture wicking properties. Cotton fabrics can be machine-washed with similar colours and dried in shade.

How can I style a sporty jacket with my casual or gym outfits? A sporty jacket pairs well with joggers or track pants if you are heading out for the gym. For a casual outing you can use a fitted T-shirt and jeans.

What features should I look for in training shorts? Look for training shorts with moisture-wicking fabric which will keep you dry during intense workouts. Make sure it has both elastic waistbands and drawcords so you can get a secure fit.

Are slim-fit track pants better than regular-fit for sports activities? Slim-fit track pants offer a great look and work well for activities that require unrestricted movement, like running or gym workouts. Regular-fit track pants can be chosen for a more relaxed fit. They are ideal for general training, yoga, or lounging.

