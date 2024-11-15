Stylish and casual ethnic wear for women on Myntra from Odette, Anouk, and Ziyaa

When it comes to casual ethnic wear for women, top brands like Odette, Anouk, and Ziyaa have a fantastic collection which can be worn for all kinds of occasions, such as family celebrations or formal gatherings at work. As the name suggests, the dresses have ethnic designs, but do not make it too serious when you wear them. Each piece has an element of casualness that gives a relaxed feel wherever you go. Explore our curated selection of casual ethnic wear for women from top brands Odette, Anouk, and Ziyaa. Discover versatile dresses for casual occasions.

What’s more, these dresses are available at fabulous discounts on the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals, so you can pick some of the best designs at great prices to amp up your ethnic wardrobe. We’ve listed dresses with designs and colour combinations that range from cute to elegant and abstract statement pieces.

If you don’t already have the best casual ethnic wear for women in your wardrobe, take a look at our hand-picked dresses and start filling up those empty spaces on the shelves!

Top casual ethnic wear for women on Myntra

Check out this list of some of the best casual ethnic wear for women on the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals. Grab them before they are gone!

Looking for that perfect dress that's a head-turner in casual ethnic wear for women? This floral printed dress by Odette is definitely one of those that should find its place in your wardrobe. The first thing that comes to mind is how attractive the colour and print of this dress are. First, the elegant white fabric, then delving into the details of delicate ethnic prints drawn on the little flowers, bringing in a touch of sophistication. It is made from soft and breathable cotton, which makes it easy to move about a lot on long festive days.

Material Cotton Pattern Floral, printed Neck Scoop neck, shoulder straps Hemline Flared Sleeve Sleeveless

When you’re looking for casual ethnic wear for women that has subtle elegance, you go for simpler colours that don’t immediately stand out. This green Anarkali dress by Odette has an intricate ethnic motif print and a striking boat neck to bring understated elegance to your festive or everyday look. The dress combines an Anarkali shape with a flattering maxi length and a flared hem, giving you that graceful flow with each step. It’s made from pure cotton, so the fabric is breathable and comfortable. You can wear it for long day outings with your friends or teams or for casual celebrations like house functions.

Material Cotton Pattern Ethnic Motif Printed Neck Boat neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Three-quartered sleeves

The Odette floral dress is a fine pick from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals for women who love the charm of casual ethnic dresses for regular wear. The dress comes in a striking blue shade that is adorned with delicate floral prints that give a refreshing vibe. It’s entirely made out of soft and breathable cotton fabric that gives plenty of comfort. This is the type you would want to choose for summer festivities in the community or casual outings with friends or colleagues. The flattering V-neck adds a feminine touch, and the short regular sleeves further make the look more relaxed. The dress’s maxi length with a flared hem creates a graceful flow which can complement all body types.

Material Cotton Pattern Floral printed Neck V-neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Short sleeves

We thought the list wouldn’t be complete unless we mentioned this chic statement maker in casual ethnic wear for women. The dress from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals is all about comfort and style, which stands out thanks to the flowy, lightweight polyester fabric and its natural, relaxed fit. The ethnic motif prints give it a lively and festive vibe, and the V-neckline would go beautifully with your overall look. The dress is made with short, flared sleeves, and being midi-length, it offers an easygoing feel. You can wear this one for festive get-togethers or casual outings with friends or colleagues.

Material Polyester Pattern Ethnic motifs printed Neck V- neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Short, flared sleeves

Anouk brings a splash of festive charm with this fuchsia ethnic dress from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals. It features a delicate golden foil print that instantly adds a touch of charm that’s irresistible to not look at. The dress has a classic A-line shape paired with the soft, flowy viscose rayon fabric that makes you look elegant wherever you go. It’s designed with a round neckline and three-quarter sleeves, so it is comfortable and doesn’t restrict movement. This is a must-have casual ethnic wear for women in your wardrobe, as it is perfect for any occasion.

Material Viscose Rayon Pattern Ethnic Motifs Foil Print Neck Round Neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Three-Quarter Regular Sleeves

If you want to bring a refreshing look to your usual casual ethnic attire with a dress that has intellectual undertones, this casual ethnic wear for women by Anouk’s is just the right fit. It features a striking abstract print that creates a sense of intrigue and curiosity among those who see it. The mandarin collar adds a touch of sophistication, and its three-quarter sleeves are comfortable. The dress is made of viscose rayon fabric and feels soft and breathable. The dress flows into a flattering flared hem, giving a graceful silhouette that works well for casual outings and small gatherings.

Material Viscose Rayon Pattern Abstract Print Neck Mandarin Collar Hemline Flared Sleeve Three-Quarter Regular Sleeves

This off-white floral kurta by Anouk is charmingly elegant and still quite casual as an ethnic wear. It has a relaxed appearance but still has some formality attached, making it good for festive days and outings. Its fit-and-flare silhouette is paired with an empire waist style and creates a flattering appearance that suits various body types, as long as the size is properly matched to your height. It’s made from soft viscose rayon to feel comfortable on your skin. The mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves give it a refined look, and the maxi length and flared hem add a graceful flow.

Material Viscose Rayon Pattern Floral Embroidery Neck Mandarin Collar Hemline Flared Sleeve Three-Quarter Regular Sleeves

This black floral dress by Ziyaa is quite a striking piece if you love standout prints in your casual ethnic wear for women's wardrobe. This has a chic fit-flare shape, characterised by the square-shaped neckline and sleeveless design. Though all black, it still keeps one cool on warmer days because of the comfortable fabric and flowing design. The midi length and flared hem give it a nice feminine flow that looks good when walking around. Lightweight and stylish, it’s ideal for daily outings or casual gatherings; a perfect pick from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals.

Material Polyester Crepe Pattern Floral Print Neck Square Neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Sleeveless

We thought we should feature one more elegant piece in black from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals. This black maxi dress by Ziyaa can be your new go-to dress for casual ethnic wear for outings on festive days. The fabric is adorned with elegant ethnic motifs, which makes it look special. Moreover, the dress stands out with its shirt collar and relaxed short sleeves, which give it a polished vibe. Its material is breathable viscose rayon, so it will keep you cool even if you go out in the sun. The maxi length and flared hem add a nice, graceful touch.

Material Viscose Rayon Pattern Ethnic Motifs Neck Shirt Collar Hemline Flared Sleeve Short, Regular Sleeves

Finishing off the list with striking red casual ethnic wear for women, we present this floral midi dress to grab from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals. It brings a playful pop to your casual ethnic wear and can fit different occasions. It comes in vibrant red and orange florals and features a fit & flare silhouette. It has a square neckline that offers a clean fit and gives the proper festive vibe. Moreover, the unique pom-pom detailing along the sleeves adds a fun vibe to this stylish piece.

Material Viscose Rayon Pattern Floral Neck Square Neck Hemline Flared Sleeve Three-Quarter, Regular Sleeves

To wrap it up, we’ve covered the top 10 casual ethnic wear for women to grab from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals, including designs we are sure you will love. A good wardrobe should have a collection that is this varied, and if you do not have one of these designs, you should definitely pick one! Don’t wait for long; hurry and grab these fine outfits before stock runs out!

Frequently Asked Questions About Casual Ethnic Wear for Women How should I maintain a viscose rayon fabric dress? To keep your viscose rayon dress looking fresh, always hand wash or machine wash on a delicate cycle with cold water. Do not use hot water to wash the fabric. Avoid wringing the dress tightly and let it air dry on a hanger to prevent wrinkles.

How to look after printed ethnic motifs dress? Printed dresses need gentle handling if you want the print to stay for long. Always wash them inside out on a gentle cycle or hand wash them to preserve the print's colours and vibrant look. Avoid drying it in direct sunlight when drying to keep colours bright and long-lasting.

What is Myntra’s return policy for these dresses? Myntra offers a convenient return policy. If the dress doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return it within 14 days in its original packaging with tags intact.

What accessories pair well with a polyester ethnic dress? Polyester dresses look fantastic with bold accessories. You can opt for silver or gold statement earrings, colourful bangles, and embellished juttis or flats.

What colours are ideal for casual ethnic wear? Bright colours like teal, mustard, coral, and classic neutrals like white, beige, and pastels are perfect for casual ethnic wear.

