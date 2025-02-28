Menu Explore
Travel mugs to enjoy your hot and cold beverages in style: Here are 8 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 28, 2025 11:12 AM IST

Discover the top 8 travel mugs for hot and cold beverages on the go. Find the perfect mug to suit your needs and preferences.

Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting View Details checkDetails

Borosil Easygo Insulated Mug,Double Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid, 5 Hours Hot & Cold, 410 ml (Stainless Steel) View Details checkDetails

Best Value For Money

Wosta Travel Mug, Insulated Coffee Cup with Leakproof Lid,Vacuum Insulation Stainless Steel Reusable for Hot Cold Coffee, Non-Slip Protective Cover, (Army Green, 510 Ml) View Details checkDetails

Wosta Insulated Travel Coffee Mug 2.0 | Double Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Fat-Bottomed Coffee Cup Tumbler With Spill Proof Flip Lid For Hot And Ice Beverages (Blue Color, 510 Ml), 510 Milliliter View Details checkDetails

GANESH N-Joy Unbreakable Mugs with Cap Stainless Steel Plastic Covered Travel Mug with lid for Tea, Coffee, Milk (400ml) View Details checkDetails

CORPORATE PORIUM Personalised Stainless Steel Coffee Mug l Vacuum Coffee Mug with Silicon Grip | Hot for 8 Hrs | Travel Coffee Mug 510ml | Your Name Print Vacuum Insulated Mug View Details checkDetails

Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Mug, Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid, 8 Hours Hot and 14 Hours Cold, 300 ml, White, Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

Rioware® Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid Keeps Cold for 14 Hours and hot for 8 Hours Hustle-Free Lock System - Stainless Steel 350ml-Dark Black View Details checkDetails

Travel mugs are an essential accessory for anyone on the go. Whether you're commuting to work, traveling, or just running errands, having a reliable travel mug to keep your beverages hot or cold is a must. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 8 best travel mugs to help you find the perfect one for your needs. From insulated stainless steel to leakproof plastic, there's a travel mug for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Read on to discover the top features, pros, and cons of each mug to make an informed decision.

Stylish travel mug keeps drinks hot or cold on adventures.
Stylish travel mug keeps drinks hot or cold on adventures.

The Borosil Hydra Stainless Steel Bottle is a sleek and durable travel mug that is perfect for both hot and cold beverages. With a leakproof design and double-wall insulation, this mug keeps drinks at the desired temperature for hours. The 500ml capacity makes it ideal for daily use, and the easy-to-clean design is a plus.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
500ml
Insulation
Double-Wall
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable stainless steel construction

Leakproof design

Ideal for hot and cold beverages

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy when full

Borosil Hydra Coffeemate 300 ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting

The Borosil Easygo Insulated Double Stainless mug is a convenient option for those who want to keep their beverages hot or cold while on the move. It features a double-wall insulation that maintains the temperature of the drink, and the leakproof lid ensures no spills. The 350ml capacity makes it suitable for daily use.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
350ml
Insulation
Double-Wall
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Convenient size for daily use

Keeps drinks at the desired temperature

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity compared to other options

Borosil Easygo Insulated Mug,Double Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid, 5 Hours Hot & Cold, 410 ml (Stainless Steel)

The Wosta Insulated Leakproof Travel Mug is an excellent choice for those who prioritize leakproof design and insulation. With a 450ml capacity, this mug is perfect for long commutes or travel. The vacuum insulation technology keeps drinks hot or cold for extended periods, and the leakproof lid ensures no spills.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
450ml
Insulation
Vacuum Insulation
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Large capacity for long commutes

Vacuum insulation technology

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky to carry

Wosta Travel Mug, Insulated Coffee Cup with Leakproof Lid,Vacuum Insulation Stainless Steel Reusable for Hot Cold Coffee, Non-Slip Protective Cover, (Army Green, 510 Ml)

The Wosta Insulated Fat Bottomed Travel Mug features a unique design with a fat-bottomed shape for stability and a 400ml capacity. The vacuum insulation technology keeps beverages hot or cold, and the leakproof lid ensures a spill-free experience. The sleek blue color adds a stylish touch.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
400ml
Insulation
Vacuum Insulation
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stable fat-bottomed design

Effective vacuum insulation

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Wosta Insulated Travel Coffee Mug 2.0 | Double Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Fat-Bottomed Coffee Cup Tumbler With Spill Proof Flip Lid For Hot And Ice Beverages (Blue Color, 510 Ml), 510 Milliliter

The Ganesh N Joy Unbreakable Stainless Plastic Travel Mug is a versatile option for those who prefer a combination of stainless steel and plastic. With a 300ml capacity, this mug is lightweight and easy to carry. The unbreakable design makes it suitable for everyday use, and the spill-proof lid adds convenience.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel, Plastic
Capacity
300ml
Insulation
Single-Wall
Leakproof
No

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and unbreakable design

Easy to carry

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Limited insulation

GANESH N-Joy Unbreakable Mugs with Cap Stainless Steel Plastic Covered Travel Mug with lid for Tea, Coffee, Milk (400ml)

The CORPORATE PORIUM Personalised Stainless Insulated Travel Mug is a stylish and customized option for those who want a unique travel mug. With a 450ml capacity, this mug features double-wall insulation to keep beverages at the desired temperature. The personalized design adds a touch of individuality.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
450ml
Insulation
Double-Wall
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Customized and stylish design

Effective insulation

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

CORPORATE PORIUM Personalised Stainless Steel Coffee Mug l Vacuum Coffee Mug with Silicon Grip | Hot for 8 Hrs | Travel Coffee Mug 510ml | Your Name Print Vacuum Insulated Mug

The Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Vacuum Travel Mug is a reliable option for coffee enthusiasts on the go. With a 350ml capacity, this mug features vacuum insulation to keep coffee hot for hours. The spill-proof lid ensures a mess-free experience, and the sleek design adds a touch of elegance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
350ml
Insulation
Vacuum Insulation
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Ideal for hot beverages

Vacuum insulation technology

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Mug, Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid, 8 Hours Hot and 14 Hours Cold, 300 ml, White, Stainless Steel

The Rioware Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug is a versatile option for both hot and cold beverages. With a 400ml capacity, this mug features vacuum insulation to maintain the temperature of the drink. The hassle-free lid design ensures easy operation on the go, making it a convenient choice.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
400ml
Insulation
Vacuum Insulation
Leakproof
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile for hot and cold beverages

Hassle-free lid design

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy when full

Rioware® Vacuum Insulated Travel Coffee Mug with Lid Keeps Cold for 14 Hours and hot for 8 Hours Hustle-Free Lock System - Stainless Steel 350ml-Dark Black

Best 3 features of the top travel mugs:

Best travel mugsCapacityInsulationLeakproof
Borosil Hydra Stainless Steel Bottle500mlDouble-WallYes
Borosil Easygo Insulated Double Stainless350mlDouble-WallYes
Wosta Insulated Leakproof Travel Mug450mlVacuum InsulationYes
Wosta Insulated Fat Bottomed Travel Mug400mlVacuum InsulationYes
Ganesh N Joy Unbreakable Stainless Plastic Travel Mug300mlSingle-WallNo
CORPORATE PORIUM Personalised Stainless Insulated Travel Mug450mlDouble-WallYes
Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Vacuum Travel Mug350mlVacuum InsulationYes
Rioware Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug400mlVacuum InsulationYes

FAQs on Travel Mug

  • What is the capacity of the travel mugs?

    The capacity of the travel mugs ranges from 300ml to 500ml, catering to different preferences.

  • Are the travel mugs leakproof?

    Yes, all the travel mugs listed feature a leakproof design to prevent spills and messes.

  • Do the travel mugs maintain the temperature of beverages?

    Yes, the travel mugs feature insulation technology to keep drinks hot or cold for extended periods.

  • Do the travel mugs come with a warranty?

    The warranty details may vary for each product, so it's recommended to check with the manufacturer or seller.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

