Amazon offers on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, chimneys: Up to 68% off on top options from the best brands

ByBharat Sharma
Feb 21, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Amazon is offering big discounts on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, and chimneys. Get up to 68% off on top-rated models from leading brands. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Crystal Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 704 Mt Gas Hob), Black

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large

₹8,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)

₹6,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

₹9,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

₹6,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black|

₹2,098

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

₹1,946.48

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Manual Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS10)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass | LPG Cooktop I Manual Ignition Stove| Ergonomic Knob | with 1 Year Warranty | Pan India Service | LP Gas Stove | ISI Approved (Black) (2 Burner)

₹1,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified)

₹3,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details checkDetails

₹3,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Automatic Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS912)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open

₹3,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open

₹2,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Crystal Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 704 Mt Gas Hob), Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor (Black)

₹5,455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology

₹4,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

₹10,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

₹12,170

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

₹7,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black), Free 1 Year Extended warranty

₹7,524

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon’s latest sale brings impressive discounts on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, and chimneys, making it easier to bring home reliable kitchen appliances without stretching your budget. With up to 68% off on top-rated brands, this is an opportunity to invest in quality products that simplify cooking and improve efficiency.

Top Amazon offers on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, and chimneys – grab the best kitchen appliance deals from leading brands today
Top Amazon offers on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, and chimneys – grab the best kitchen appliance deals from leading brands today

From air fryers that cut down oil usage while delivering crispy results to powerful mixers that handle everything from smoothies to batter, these deals cater to every kitchen need. Gas stoves with precise flame control and chimneys that keep your space smoke-free add further convenience. If you’ve been planning to replace old appliances or expand your setup, now’s the time to grab the best offers on trusted brands.

Top Amazon offers:

Amazon offers on air fryers

Amazon’s latest sale brings exciting discounts on air fryers from Philips, Kent, and Pigeon, making healthy cooking more affordable. With up to % off, these models help cut down oil usage while delivering crispy, flavourful results. A great time to bring home a reliable air fryer without stretching your budget.

Top deals for you:

Amazon offers on mixers

Amazon’s sale brings top deals on mixers from Lifelong, Bajaj, and Longway, making meal prep easier. With discounts up to 68%, these powerful appliances handle grinding, blending, and mixing effortlessly. A great time to invest in a durable, high-performance mixer without overspending.

Top deals for you:

Amazon offers on gas stoves

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Amazon has great deals on gas stoves from Whirlpool, Milton, and Butterfly. These models offer efficient cooking, even flame distribution, and durable designs, making them a smart choice for home cooks who want quality and reliability at a great price.

Top deals for you:

Amazon offers on chimneys

A smoke-free kitchen makes cooking effortless, and Amazon’s latest offers on chimneys from Faber, Elica, and INALSA bring top-quality options at competitive prices. These chimneys ensure better ventilation, less grease buildup, and quieter operation, making them an essential upgrade for modern kitchens.

Top deals for you:

FAQs on kitchen appliances

  • Are air fryers worth buying?

    Air fryers from Philips, Kent, and Pigeon offer oil-free cooking, making them a healthier choice for crispy snacks and meals.

  • What should I consider when buying a mixer?

    Look for power, durability, and jar options in brands like Lifelong, Bajaj, and Longway to suit your cooking needs.

  • How do I choose the right gas stove?

    Consider the number of burners, ignition type, and build quality from brands like Whirlpool, Milton, and Butterfly for efficient cooking.

  • Which kitchen chimney is best for Indian cooking?

    Faber, Elica, and INALSA chimneys with high suction power and auto-clean technology handle heavy-duty Indian cooking effectively.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

