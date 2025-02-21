Amazon offers on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, chimneys: Up to 68% off on top options from the best brands
Feb 21, 2025 12:04 PM IST
Amazon is offering big discounts on air fryers, mixers, gas stoves, and chimneys. Get up to 68% off on top-rated models from leading brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Crystal Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 704 Mt Gas Hob), Black View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
|
₹6,249
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details
|
₹9,399
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details
|
₹6,949
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details
|
₹2,098
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black View Details
|
₹1,946.48
|
|
|
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Manual Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS10) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass | LPG Cooktop I Manual Ignition Stove| Ergonomic Knob | with 1 Year Warranty | Pan India Service | LP Gas Stove | ISI Approved (Black) (2 Burner) View Details
|
₹1,269
|
|
|
MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details
|
₹3,069
|
|
|
MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details
|
₹3,069
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Automatic Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS912) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details
|
₹3,995
|
|
|
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners |Open View Details
|
₹2,995
|
|
|
MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove,1-Year Manufacturers Warranty (ISI Certified) (3 Burner) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Crystal Glass Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 704 Mt Gas Hob), Black View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor (Black) View Details
|
₹5,455
|
|
|
AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology View Details
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
|
₹12,170
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details
|
₹7,690
|
|
|
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details
|
₹7,524
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
View More Products