e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 1,245 new Covid-19 cases detected in Pune; 21 more die

1,245 new Covid-19 cases detected in Pune; 21 more die

As many as 258 cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the Covid-19 count now stands at 5,052, he said.

pune Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Contract workers in PPE equipment seen sanitizing the ambulance after transporting the body of a coronavirus victim, at Yerwada crematorium, in Pune, Maharashtra.
Contract workers in PPE equipment seen sanitizing the ambulance after transporting the body of a coronavirus victim, at Yerwada crematorium, in Pune, Maharashtra.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune district reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844 on Monday, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said the death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also, 630 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

“Of the 1,245 cases, 886 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 22,277 patients,” the official said.

As many as 258 cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the Covid-19 count now stands at 5,052, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,515, the official added.

top news
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In