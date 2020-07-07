1,245 new Covid-19 cases detected in Pune; 21 more die

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:23 IST

Pune district reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844 on Monday, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said the death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also, 630 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

“Of the 1,245 cases, 886 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 22,277 patients,” the official said.

As many as 258 cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the Covid-19 count now stands at 5,052, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,515, the official added.