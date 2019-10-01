e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

150 years of Gandhi: Special performance of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata to be enacted on Oct 2 in Pune

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Rang Mandir, Yerawada will be hosting a special show of the play ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ on October 2, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The play has been organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in association with Gandhi National Memorial Society, Aga Khan palace. The show will begin at 7pm.

The play aims to commemorate the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology that carved India’s fate in terms of attaining freedom. The play has a total of 60 characters and was first staged in March. In the span of the last seven months, the play has successfully staged 80 houseful shows in Hindi and Gujarati across the nation.

The play was envisioned and presented by Pujya Gurudev Rakeshbhai, founder Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. It is supported by Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and UNESCO, New Delhi. Written by Prakash Kapadia, this play is directed by Rajesh Joshi of ‘Code Mantra’ and ‘Yugpurush’ fame.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:34 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News