150 years of Gandhi: Special performance of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata to be enacted on Oct 2 in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:34 IST

Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Rang Mandir, Yerawada will be hosting a special show of the play ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ on October 2, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The play has been organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in association with Gandhi National Memorial Society, Aga Khan palace. The show will begin at 7pm.

The play aims to commemorate the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology that carved India’s fate in terms of attaining freedom. The play has a total of 60 characters and was first staged in March. In the span of the last seven months, the play has successfully staged 80 houseful shows in Hindi and Gujarati across the nation.

The play was envisioned and presented by Pujya Gurudev Rakeshbhai, founder Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. It is supported by Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and UNESCO, New Delhi. Written by Prakash Kapadia, this play is directed by Rajesh Joshi of ‘Code Mantra’ and ‘Yugpurush’ fame.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:34 IST