17-year-old raped by uncle, gives birth to baby in seven months in Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked a man for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old niece on the pretext of marriage.

“The incident came to light after she was taken to the local government hospital for stomach ache. Where she delivered a baby in her seventh month,” said Trupti Borate, assistant police inspector (API) of Dehuroad police station who is investigating the case. The hospital approached the local police as the girl was a minor.

The man and his niece who is a class 11 student live in the same house. According to the complaint, the victim had been subjected to assault from May. The accused threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone. The man is the girl’s paternal uncle and promised to marry her after forcing himself on her, she told the police. The victim lives with her paternal grandmother and two uncles, including the accused.

“He is married but his wife has left him. We are trying to track down the whereabouts of the girl’s parents,” said API Borate.

A case under Sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against the man at Dehuroad police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction on December 25, he has been absconding since.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 12:02 IST