20-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor in Pune

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for sexual assault of a minor girl.

The man was identified as Nakul Dnyaneshwar Kadam, 20, a resident of Jachak Vasti in Kudus, Khed, Pune.

In the complaint lodged by the 17-year-old survivor, the man used to come in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV near her school in Chakan. He took her in the SUV to a flat near Kharpudi which is located 20km from Chakan. The flat was located inside a compound near a hillock in the area, the complainant told the police.

He threatened to kill her if she resisted going inside the flat with him. Once inside, he forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her against her will, according to her complaint. These series of events started happening in April 2018, the survivor said.

The man was arrested at 2am on Thursday morning and was produced in a local court on Thursday evening.

A case under Sections 376(n) (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 5(j)(2) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Chakan police station against Kadam. Police sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:04 IST