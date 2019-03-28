22-year-old driver from Pune was booked for uploading illicit visuals of minor girl on social media

A 22-year-old driver was booked by Pimpri Chinchwad police for sexual harassment of a minor girl and uploading her illicit pictures on social media.

The accused has been identified as Deva Mahadev Jamadar, 22, a resident of Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad and a native of Umarga, Osmanabad.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the brother of the 16-year-old victim.

He submitted in his complaint that Jamadar was in possession of illicit images of the teenage girl which he uploaded on YouTube after they had a fall out.

A case in the matter is registered under Sections 354, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 11, 12 of POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act at Bhosari, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:46 IST