22-year-old held for stealing high-end cameras from lenders in Pune

A 22-year-old youth from Market Yard was booked in two different cases for stealing high-end cameras under the pretext of renting them. The two cases were filed at Faraskhana police station.

The accused has been identified as Akash Bhise, a resident of Hamaal nagar in Market Yard. He was arrested and sent to police custody by a local court on Thursday.

“We are recovering stolen belongings from him and he will be in police custody till December 8. We are investigating whether he has other such cases registered against him,” said police sub-inspector MD Patil of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.

In the first complaint the case was lodged by lodged by Shailesh Rashinkar, 41, a resident of Shaniwar Peth and two of the five cameras belonged to Bob Baga, 35, a resident of Budhwa Peth area, who filed the second complaint in the matter. While Baga was promised rent of ₹1,700 per day, Rashinkar was promised a rent of ₹1,500 per camera per day.

In the case of Rashinkar, Bhise not only took two cameras from him but also went back to his house while Rashinkar was not at home and took a camera from his mother. While Rashinkar lost cameras worth ₹8,60,000, Baga lost cameras worth ₹6,00,000.

In both the matters, two separate cases each under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code were registered at Faraskhana police station.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:38 IST