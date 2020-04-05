23 new positive cases reported in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:47 IST

The city recorded its highest jump in the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases, as 23 fresh cases were reported on Sunday.

The total count is now 84 in the city, and 105 in Pune district, according to district authorities.

No new cases were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

The Jamaat Tablighi cases have become a contributing factor, but residents not following the social distancing norms, especially in congested pockets on of the city has also led to a surge in the number of cases, according to officials.

Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, said, “In some slum areas and congested pockets of the city, the social distancing norm is not being followed and so, this is one of the reasons for the rise in the number of cases.”

“There were five fresh Covid-19 infections reported due to the Delhi’s Tablighi Markaz event which is a contributing factor too,” added Ram.

As of Sunday 6pm, there were 61 cases in PMC, eight in rural areas of the district and 15 in Sassoon hospital, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The five people who spent their incubation period and tested negative twice for the infection after 24 hours were discharged from Naidu hospital. Out of the 1,306 admissions up until now, 1,217 have been tested negative while 15 have been discharged in Pune city after being cured of the infection, according to

There are 71 people still admitted at various hospitals of the city and are in stable condition while two ate in critical condition. Out of the 53 positive patients, 39 are at Naidu, one each at Bharatiya hospital, Sahyadri Karve road, Sahyadri Ahmednagar road, Aundh hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Pune Adventist and two at KEM and Poona Hospital and three at Jehangir. In addition, there are 15 positive patients at Sassoon out of which three are in critical condition, according to PMC officials.

Till now out of the total 2,711 passengers who have come into the city post the outbreak of the virus, 927 are still under surveillance while 1,739 have completed their surveillance period of 14 days, said officials.