24-year-old arrested for allegedly murdering his eight-month-old child in Chakan

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Chakan police for allegedly murdering his eigh-month-old child. It is believed that he threw the child in a water tank over a dispute with his wife. The accused, has been identified as Raju Sunar, a resident of Nanekarwadi, Chakan. Sunar hails from Nepal and has been employed as a labourer in Chakan.

"We have arrested Raju Sunar for the murder of his own baby.He has committed this crime on Friday in a fit of anger.On Friday morning, because of dispute between the husband and the wife, Nirmala, wife of Raju left their house.At that time,Raju tried to convince her but she refused.As result, angry Raju threw their baby in water tank and the baby died thereafter." said police inspector Sunil Pawar of the Chakan police station.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Pravin Zunjar,29 resident of Nanekarwadi who claimed that the eight- month-old Sahil died because of disputes between husband and wife.

A case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) associated charge), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt),506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the Raju Sunar at Chakan police station.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 16:35 IST