30 years of myth-busting: Narendra Dabholkar’s organisation MANS growing fast after founders murder

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), an organisation founded by rationalist Narendra Dabholkar dedicated to fighting superstition in India, particularly in Maharashtra, has completed 30 years of its existence in the state. Interestingly, the organisation’s real growth has been only after the killing of Dabholkar.

Ever since its inception, the organisation has received both adulations and criticism. However MANS became a known name when its founder Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down in August 2013. While MANS had 170 branches prior to rationalist’s murder, the figure has reached 325 with about 155 branches coming up within five years.

Milind Deshmukh, chief secretary of MANS said, “The thought process of Dabholkar spread like a wild fire after he was shot dead in 2013. Prior to the year, Dabholkar died, MANS had less than 200 branches in the state. However after he was killed, people started accepting the exigent need of Dabholkar’s thought process and started getting voluntarily associated with us.”

According to Deshmukh, MANS work against superstitions in India has now penetrated in different states outside Maharashtra. Founded in 1989, MANS started its first branch in Satara and most of its work was mainly in western Maharashtra.

“Post 2013, MANS has gained significant recognition in the state as well as in the entire country. Dabholkar’s death personifies the saying that thoughts remain alive perpetually,” said Dabholkar’s son Hamid

Dabholkar was shot dead by two persons on August 19, 2013 when he was returning home from morning walk. The CBI which is probing the case has so far arrested six persons in the case with most of them associated with rightwing ground Sanatan Sanstha.

While, the organisation did not have any presence on social media, it now has around 90,000 followers on Facebook with 3,250 full-time volunteers from various states, including Maharashtra. The anti-black magic Act passed by the state government after the death of Dabholkar was one of the major successes achieved by MANS.

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was originally drafted by Dabholkar though it was enacted only after his death, mainly due to public pressure. The Act criminalises black magic and superstitious practices that causes harm to individuals.

“We are happy that the Karnataka government along with Assam have acted against black magic in their respective states. While Karnataka has passed the bill which is similar to that of Maharashtra, Assam has passed the witchcraft bill taking few sections from the bill passed in the Maharashtra legislature. Although we were not directly involved in the fight for the bill at these states, however, we have helped them in this process as and when it was required, ”Hamid said.

Deshmukh added, “Besides the 325 branches of MANS in all the districts of Maharashtra, we now have branches in Karnataka, Delhi and Goa as well. Also, we often get requests from different states to start our branches; however, at times, we are not able to do so. It is our duty and also our responsibility to spread the thoughts which were laid by Dr Dabholkar for the betterment of the mankind and society, said Deshmukh.

Post the foundation of MANS in 1989, the organisation had protested the canonisation of Mother Teresa on the basis of purported miracles, but they had praised her service to the ailing and diseased. It has also campaigned against immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies.

Action against Sabarimala priests called for

Hitting out strongly at the priests of Sabarimala for not allowing women enter the temple and disobeying the verdict of the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) accused the priests of overpowering the SC verdict and not abiding by the constitution of India.

Addressing a press conference organised on the occasion of completion of 30 years of MANS, Avinash Patil, executive president, MANS said, “By not abiding by the SC verdict on Sabarimala, Rahul Easwar and others are disrespecting the SC order. This is against the constitution. Besides, no one has the right to allow or stop a woman from entering the temple. We urge central as well as state government to take actions against those who refuse to obey the SC orders.” Patil also informed that MANS will be conducting various programmes in the state to spread awareness about the issue.

MANS also accused the state government of delaying action in the Dabholkar assassination case.

Milind Deshmukh, chief secretary, MANS said, “Based on the evidences the investigation agency has gathered, the Sanatan link is clear in the Dabholkar murder case. However, the government is delaying its action despite having a clear case.”

Two men on a motorbike had shot dead Dabholkar on August 20, 2013, when he was returning home after a morning walk in Pune.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:52 IST