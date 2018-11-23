31 artists to perform at Sawai fest to be held from December 12 to 16

Thirty one renowned artistes from across the country are all set to perform in the 66th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav.

This year, the festival will be held from December 12 to 16 at the new venue of Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukundnagar near Swargate after the management of Ramanbaug school, the regular venue, denied them permission.

The artiste line-up for the festival was announced by Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal during a press conference held in Pune on Thursday.

The will have performances of 31 renowned artistes that include veterans as well as promising young artistes. The timing for day 1 (Wednesday, December 12) of the festival would be from 3 pm to 10 pm, while for day 2 (Thursday, December 13) and day 3 (Friday, December 14) would be from 4 pm to 10 pm. On day 4 (Saturday, December 15), the festival will be conducted from 3 pm to 12 am with the approval from the concerned government authorities. On day 5 (Sunday, December 16), the festival would run from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Shrinivas Joshi said, ‘‘This year, there is excitement regarding the new venue of the festival. This festival has always maintained its sanctity and at the same time tried to explore new things. Puneites and music lovers always welcome and applaud this effort of ours and we are sure that we’ll get a huge response this year.’’

