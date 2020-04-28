e-paper
Home / Pune News / 350 civic teams to measure oxygen levels of vulnerable groups in Pune containment zones

350 civic teams to measure oxygen levels of vulnerable groups in Pune containment zones

Civic chief said the step has been undertaken as per the guidelines of state government and the tests will be carried out mainly in hotspots.

pune Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:07 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A senior citizen ventured out of home to purchase essential things in Pune. Authorities say mainly senior citizens and people will comorbid conditions like diabetics, blood pressure, heart and kidney-related ailments are vulnerable to coronavirus.
A senior citizen ventured out of home to purchase essential things in Pune. Authorities say mainly senior citizens and people will comorbid conditions like diabetics, blood pressure, heart and kidney-related ailments are vulnerable to coronavirus.(RAVINDRA JOSHI)
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 350 teams to measure the oxygen level in the blood of senior citizens and people with comorbid conditions, as this group is more vulnerable to Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, according to officials.

“The teams have been provided with pulse oximeters and thermometers and have started checking residents in the peth areas from Monday,” said PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

A pulse oximeter is a small device which when put on a finger within a few seconds gives the exact oxygen level in the blood and also gives the heart rate.

Gaikwad said, “This step has been undertaken as per the guidelines of state government and such teams will conduct the test mainly in hotspots. This will help us to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “It is a welcome move by PMC. In most of the Covi-19 deaths, it was found that the oxygen level in the blood was very low. Mainly senior citizens and people will comorbid conditions like diabetics, blood pressure, heart and kidney-related ailments are vulnerable and such preventive steps will help save lives and stop the spread of the Sars-cov-2 virus.”

Mhaisekar said, “Senior citizens and people with comorbid conditions should cooperate with the civic official teams.”

All the 350 teams formed by PMC are well equipped with pulse oximeters and thermometers, he added.

