4 lakh trees not mapped due to permission issues, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) concluded the 2019 tree census using geo-tagging technology. The civic officials mapped 40 lakh trees in the city. The civic body contracted the census to the Saar IT company. Yogesh Kuthe, geo special head of the tree census project, speaks to Shrinivas Deshpande, explaining the process of the tree census and why was the project delayed. Excerpts.

What method was used for conducting the tree census?

We have used the geo-tagging technology to conduct the tree census. In this method, our surveyors locate an area in which the tree mapping has to be done. After identification of the tree we record its height. Later we have to register the species, local name and botanical name of the tree. In the last stage the surveyor has to upload a picture of the tree with its global positioning system (GPS) on our application.

Why was the project delayed?

We had a lot of difficulty taking permission to enter private properties and premises for mapping the trees. We also had to conduct a detailed training programme for our staff. This delayed the project. However, in the later phase, we recovered pace of working, by improving our efficiency.

How many trees were mapped per day?

The mapping of the tree depends upon the surveyor. We had to stop our work during the monsoon. However, on an average, 40-50 trees were mapped and tagged per day by a surveyor.

What difficulties did you face while conducting this project?

There were a lot of difficulties. Many housing societies and private properties did not allow us to map the trees in the area. Hence, we had to get a letter from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is a long procedure. This was the major hurdle, due to which, we missed out on mapping a few trees.

How many trees were not mapped?

At least 4-5 lakh trees were not mapped due to the permission issue. If the PMC helps us get permission we can map these trees in the next four months. We have approached the PMC and are awaiting for their response.

Have you worked on a similar project before?

Yes, we have completed the tree census with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where we completed the tagging and mapping of 29.75 lakh trees. In a separate tender with BMC we have mapped five lakh of trees in Aarey Milk Colony. With Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, we completed the mapping of nine lakh trees. We have to provide technical support to PMC for the maintenance of trees for the next five years. Apart from this, we have received a tender from Shimla Urban Forestry Department for conducting a tree census.

