5-year-old gets locked in defunct car, suffocates to death in Pune

A five-year-old died of suffocation on Monday evening after being locked inside a car in Chakan area of Pune. The deceased child was identified as Karan Pandey, a resident of Kharabwadi area of Chakan.

The incident came to light nearly six hours after the child got locked inside the car. However, he breathed his last when he was found. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived.

According to the father’s statement, the defunct car got locked after the child entered it. “He thinks the child may have entered the car while playing and got locked inside the car,” constable SK Pawar of Chakan police station said.

The defunct car, Honda Esteem, is registered in the name of the boy’s father Akhilesh Siyaram Pandey, 35. The Pandey family resides in Jambhukar Vasti area of Kharabwadi, Chakan, where the car was parked. Akhilesh holds a private job while his wife is a housewife. The couple also has a six-month-old daughter.

Kunal hid in the car at around 12 noon and was found at around 6-6:30 pm, according to police. The car is still on the spot where the child was found.His death was recorded as an accidental death at Chakan police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction at around 8:50 pm. The information was provided to the police by the child's father after the hospital informed the police.

Constable Pawar is investigating the case.