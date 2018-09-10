52 cases of swine flu reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad since Sept 1

Number of swine flu patients in the industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad has soared with H1N1 positive cases reaching the 102 mark on Sunday. Out of the 102 cases reported this season, 52 patients have been found to be positive in the last ten days alone.

The latest report of the health department of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) revealed that 102 people tested positive for swine flu between January and September 9, 2018, with 14 deaths.

Out of these 102 people, 52 were found positive since September 1, indicating an alarming situation for the township. On Thursday, a 39-year-old Rahatni resident succumbed to H1N1 while undergoing treatment at the Yashwantrao Chavan civic hospital.

In Pune, as many as 62 people have been tested positive for H1N1 with the city witnessing three deaths so far during this season. According to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) health department officials, around 894 swab samples were sent to laboratories for tests.

The civic body distributed 5,841 tamiflu tablets to people.

In PCMC of the 102 patients, 24 patients are on ventilator taking treatment in various hospitals, said PCMC civic officials. According to the civic health department, a total of 8.56 lakh people underwent tests since January.

Experts attributed the rise in the cases of flu to the wet weather condition. Dr Anil Roy, health chief of PCMC, said,“There has been marked rise in swine flu cases in PCMC limits due to consistent wet condition which prevails in the city throughout the month. We request people who are suffering from cough and cold to immediately visit nearest their doctor.”

Roy further said,“We have enough stock of medicine, and the civic body has sanctioned more to overcome the situation.”

Over 237 swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology and other private laboratories for tests. In PCMC, 14 deaths have been registered because of the virus since January, however in September alone, we witnessed five cases of death.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:49 IST