63-year-old dentist commits suicide in Poona hospital

Dr Shashikant Bamb, a 63-year-old dentist was found hanging in the doctor’s restroom on the first floor of Poona hospital where he worked as a full time consultant on Monday morning, police officials said.

Srikant Shinde, Vishrambaug police inspector said “ We have recovered the suicide note and it seems he was suffering from depression. Further investigation is on,”he said.

Naresh Dave, the general manager of the hospital said, “The hospital staff found him hanging around 9 am and called the police. However nobody knows when he entered the room or hanged himself . The body has been sent for post mortem , details of the same are awaited.”

The hospital staff remember him as a ‘jovial and jolly’ person and are clueless as to why would he take such a step. Sharing more details Dave said, ‘Nobody ever picked up even the slightest hint of him being depressed or suicidal. He was health conscious and took good care of his physical fitness. He was a good dentist, andhe has been serving this hospital for over two decades now. We are equally shocked by this incident.’

‘Not much is known about his family other then the fact that he has a daughter and son. Dr. Bamb was a resident of Market Yard area. The room in which he was found dead has been sealed for further investigations’ said Dave.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:43 IST