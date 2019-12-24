e-paper
Pune News / 8-year-old killed in hit-and-run case in PCMC

8-year-old killed in hit-and-run case in PCMC

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:25 IST
An eight-year-old daughter of a ragpicker, who was hunting for scraps in a community dustbin, was killed in a case of hit-and-run by a two-wheeler in Kasarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

The deceased child has been identified as Roshni Suresh Jagtap, a resident of Devkar Vasti in Chakrapani Vasahat area of Bhosari. 

The complaint was lodged by her mother Anju Suresh Jagtap, 36, who was with the girl when the incident happeed. 

“There is no arrest yet. There are no close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in that area at all. We are looking for nearby areas to find out who the rider was,” said senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of the Bhosari police station. 

Jagtap is a ragpicker and was looking for scraps with her daughter and sister-in-law in a community dustbin located near the Kasarwadi railway station at 11am. 

At the time, a tempo truck which gives away leftover food to the needy everyday, arrived near where they were working and stopped across the street. 

As the tempo honked, the girl crossed the street to collect food for herself and her family. As she started to cross the road to reach back to her family, a two-wheeler hit her, according to the complaint. 

The two-wheeler rider sped away without stopping at the spot of the accident. The child sustained injuries on her head and face and was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bhosari police station. Assistant police inspector S Bansode is investigating the case.

