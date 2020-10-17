e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown

87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown

Donation took place on Friday when the entire city faced power disruption and network abruptions which proved to be a challenge for the zonal committee to coordinate for the donation purpose

pune Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:39 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
PGI celebrates Organ Donation Day on Thursday. I-Stock Photo
PGI celebrates Organ Donation Day on Thursday. I-Stock Photo(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

An 87-year-old donor became the oldest donor in the Pune zone to donate his organs after his liver and eyes were found fit in the apnea test. The donor became the oldest to donate organs in the entire Pune zone.

This was the 14th organ donation in the zone since lockdown began. The donation took place on Friday when the entire city faced power disruption and network abruptions which proved to be a challenge for the zonal committee to coordinate for the donation purpose.

Aarti Gokhale, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) transplant coordinator for Pune division said, “It was a historic organ donation as it was the 14th organ donation since May 2020 when the first lockdown was announced. It was specifically challenging as the entire city faced power disruptions and network issues due to heavy rains and we had to coordinate for two organ donations.”

The 87-year-old donor was declared dead at Jupiter hospital and the liver and cornea were allocated to Sahyadri hospital, Deccan. The second donation was that of a 20-year-old male with severe head injury admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. The donor was an unmarried student and a resident of Wadki, Pune.

After the family consented, the donor’s heart, kidney, and liver were transplanted at Ruby Hall clinic, and kidney, pancreas were allocated to Sahyadri hospital.

Dr. Vaishali Solao, director of transplant ICU said, “The 87-year-old patient was admitted for unconsciousness three days ago. His MRI revealed a massive brain infarct and we realised his neurological outcome was poor. As expected, his condition deteriorated over the next 36 hours. On the 14th, we realised that the patient was brain dead and consented to donate his organs. Subsequently, we conducted the necessary apnea test to confirm brain death. Meanwhile, the patient’s vital functions were maintained in an optimal condition by the intensive care team. After the second apnea test at 6:30am on Thursday, the patient was declared brain dead. Liver and eyes were found fit to be donated while the kidneys were not found fit.”

Dr Solao further added that age is not a concern for donors if the organ is found fit.

“The oldest internal organ donor in the world was a 92-year-old man from Texas who donated his liver while in India an 88-year-old patient is the oldest known donor when his liver and kidneys were donated,” Dr Solao added.

top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler look to counter-attack
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler look to counter-attack
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In