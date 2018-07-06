A vada-pav seller turns thief, held for stealing 24 mobile phones

Pune: One man was arrested while trying to sell 24 stolen mobile phones in Swargate area. The culprit was identified as Nagnath Rambhau Sutwane, 38, a resident of Phursungi area in Hadapsar.

Sutwane was arrested based on the tip-off received by hawaldars Ashok Mane and Prakash Lokhande of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch. The thief was carrying a bag in which the police found the 24 mobile phones, upon searching.

According to the police, the accused used to sell vada-pav in the past.

“He targeted unaware or people who spend the night at bus stations,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, crime.

“He does not have any criminal history. He used to work at a small handcart selling vada-pav for the past several years before he took to the crime,” said senior police inspector Nitin Bhosale Patil of Unit 1.

Sutwane, who studied till Class 6, is married and father of two children. The phones found in the possession of the suspect included six phones made by Samsung, three by Karbonn, two each by Micromax and Lava, and one each by Xolo, Spice, Intex, Disco, Lyf, Ziox, Nokia, Oppo, Ikall and Opal companies. The phones collectively are worth Rs 1,09,500.

The investigating officials said that they are probing the suspect could have stolen more phones.

The police have asked victims who have lost their phones in Swargate area in the past few weeks to approach the city police in order to identify if any of the recovered phones belong to them.