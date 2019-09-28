ACB deputy SP injured as he tries to nab corrupt crime branch inspector red-handed in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:46 IST

Deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Hari Patil of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had been investigating corruption allegations against a senior police inspector of the Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch. On Saturday, the inspector was arrested by the Pune unit of the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe, however, the chase that led to the inspector, left the DySP with an injured foot.

The inspector was identified as PI Bhanudas Jadhav, 56, who was with the Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch. On Saturday, he asked another man to accept a bribe on his behalf at Mhalunge police outpost under Chakan police station in the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction. After accepting the bribe money (₹3 lakh), the man got into a car and was caught by DySP Patil.

“As DySP Patil held the driver’s side door of the car, the man jumped and ran away from the other side of the car. But he has left behind his mobile phone and belongings. He will be caught soon,” said SP Bansode. As the car was already in ignition, it ran over DySP Patil’s foot. He sustained minor injuries on his foot, according to the police.

According to police officials, Jadhav has demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh to file a favourable summary report in a case which he was investigating.

“The other man, who has only been identified as Bhapkar, will be arrested soon. Jadhav is a crime branch inspector,” said Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of police, anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Pune.

PI Jadhav has also served as incharge of Khadak police station in Pune city and in Mumbai police, among other places.

In a 2011 case, under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he was arrested. He has spent six months in jail in the case. Before his arrest, he was known as Anil Jadhav.

A case under the relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against PI Jadhav at Chakan police station.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:39 IST