Accidents claim 1,398 lives across Pune district in 2017

Growing traffic congestion, narrow roads, traffic rule violations and speeding vehicles continue to be major concerns for residents as Pune district registered 3,975 accidents last year, according to officials.

According to information available with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune district witnessed 3,975 accidents in 2017, in which 1,398 people lost their lives. In 2016, the number of accidents were 3,737, while 1,471 people were killed in the accidents.

Understanding the growing concern, district road safety committee of the RTO and the police department organised the 29th road safety initiative, inaugurated on April 23. The road safety initiative will be held till May 7. Present at the inauguration of the initiative were Adhalrao Patil, member of Parliament (MP) and chairman, district road safety committee; Naval Kishore Ram, collector; Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor; Anil Shirole, MP; Ravindra Kadam, joint commissioner of police, Pune and Sanjay Raut, deputy regional transport officer among others.

Adhalrao Patil said, “Road safety has become a serious concern. Four people are killed in road accidents across Pune district every day. To address the issue, we want road safety to now become a part of school syllabus.”

Even as traffic violations and speed continue to be the major reasons behind accidents, identifying the accident-prone spots is the need of the hour, added Patil.

“There are around 62 black spots across Pune district which must be identified and rectified. Also, the issue of road work not completing on time should be addressed by the departments concerned,” said Adhalrao.

Naval Kishore Ram, collector, said, “People’s casual approach towards road safety is a big concern. The lack of civic sense is adding to growing traffic violations and accidents with bikers being the most vulnerable on city roads.”

He added that identifying black spots, studying them scientifically and rectifying them would remain a major focus area as many accidents can be averted if the accident-prone spots are taken care of.