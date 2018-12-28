After a warm week, Niphad shivers at 1.6 degrees Celsius, Pune’s minimum temperature dips

After a warm week, the cold weather is returning to Maharashtra, with temperatures in the city dipping on Thursday. The night temperature in Pune, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Christmas day was 15 degrees Celsius, the warmest in a decade on December 25.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Niphad in Nashik, where the mercury was at 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather monitoring system of the Mahatma Phule agriculture university based in Rahuri. However the IMD could not confirm the Niphad temperature as it does not have a weather station in the town.

In Nashik, the minimum temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius, and according to IMD, the mercury may go down further in the coming days.

“Severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over some parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Cold wave conditions prevailed over some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch,” the IMD said in a press release.

According to the IMD forecast, cold wave conditions will prevail over north Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Gujarat.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:25 IST