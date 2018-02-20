‘Aim to bring western outlook to education,’ says founder of Suryadatta Institutes

Suryadatta Group of Institutes, with 17 institutes under it, has stepped into its 20th year after being established in 1999. Founder Sanjay B Chordiya, speaks to Ananya Barua about his journey.

How has the journey for the group been? What inspired its inception?

The last 19 years have been a memorable and wonderful journey for Suryadatta Group of Institutes. As I look back, stepping into the 20th year of educational excellence, I can say it has been a collection of inspiration, wisdom, and experience. Being born and brought up in Pune, I completed my schooling and higher studies here, from the University of Pune. After graduating in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), I joined Bajaj Tempo Ltd. (now Force Motors Ltd) and rose to the position of general manager. After 20 years, I stepped down from the company with a vision to build a world-class centre of excellence in learning and innovation, driven by social sensitivity and state-of-the-art technology. With inspiration from my father late Bansilal Chordiya, guide and an educationist par excellence, I founded Suryadatta Education Foundation (SEF) in 1999 with the mission of developing multi-faceted professionals in diverse fields. SEF was founded with only one institute under it and now has blossomed into a bouquet of institutions offering education from KG to post graduation in various fields.

What have been the strengths and achievements of the institute over the years?

Suryadatta Education Foundation was established primarily to develop self-motivated leaders to be successful in the challenging and vibrant global economy. The promoters and the core team have, individually, more than 20 years of rich corporate experience in various streams of management, information technology, media and mass communication, corporate consultancy, value-based education, training and research. We have also been the recipient of national and international awards and accolades for our contributions to education, which include two Limca book of records for conducting unique events in the campus – 24-hours ‘Silent Wreadathon’ and ‘Unfold the Blindfold’.

What are the focus areas of your institutes?

Our focus in the field of education has been to provide a holistic learning experience that lays great amount of emphasis upon the student’s intelligence, emotional and spiritual quotient, through a wide array of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, in addition to courses in a range of fields of both technology, science, commerce and arts.

Tell us about your future plans?

Precisely, we want to create this platform as a medium that combines the best of Indian sensibilities with a western outlook to education and is eventually rated as a premier education Institute. The future plans involve more collaborative efforts between the industry and academia for relevant education. I want to take this group of institutes at the Harvard Level, where excellence would be the quality of results and opportunities would be made available across the globe to every keen candidate, who is dreaming to have the greatest achievement in their lives.