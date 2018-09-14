Alumni Connect: Actor Suyash Tilak recounts his journey from the stage to the silver screen

Known for his work in Classmates (2015), Coffee Ani Barach Kahi (2015) and Ticha Umbartha (2016), actor Suyash Tilak has spent most of his life in Pune sinking in the cultural abundance of the city.

Tilak enrolled in Fergusson College, not just for academic expertise but also for the cultural and intellectual space that the college provides, especially in terms of theatre. The 31-year-old actor shares his journey from stage to the silver screen.

Tell us about your educational background?

I graduated from Fergusson College with a BSc degree in environmental science in 2008. I believe that the definition of a good student differs from person to person. For me, being a good student meant being keen to learn. However, if you want to evaluate my merit with grades, then academically I was never inclined. For me, learning was much more than just marks.

What happened after graduation?

I always wanted to be an actor. My reason to join Fergusson College, partially was because the college had a vivid and rich base of theatre. I wanted to be a part of it, from the very beginning. After graduation, I continued to pursue my passion.

However, I realised that had I had love for wildlife photography as well. I wanted to have gain knowledge of biodiversity and so, I did a distance leadership course in biodiversity from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). I continued to work as an actor while also indulging in photography.

Tell us about your career journey.

I started pursuing acting seriously after my graduation. I did not have much work for one whole year and I struggled through various auditions and rejections. There was a point when my self confidence went for a toss. Eventually, I challenged myself, came out of the comfort zone and the results are there for people to see. When the audience accepted me in the show Baapmanus, that was a high for me.

In addition to academics, how did your college help you to be what you are today?

As mentioned before, the enriching intellectual space of Fergusson College helped me to explore and work on my strengths in acting.

What are your future plans?

A number of plays and movies have been lined up. But, I’m pretty excited to venture into Webseries.

Your message to the youth?

My message to the youth is to keep on learning. There’s no end to learning.

This weekly column reconnects alumni with their Pune roots.

