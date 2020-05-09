e-paper
Pune News / Amid Covid-19 crisis, PMC to hire 200 medical practitioners

Amid Covid-19 crisis, PMC to hire 200 medical practitioners

pune Updated: May 09, 2020 18:43 IST
With the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune on the rise, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is staring at a massive burden on medical manpower. The civic body has now started a recruitment drive to hire 200 doctors to enlist their services.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The PMC is currently conducting interviews of medical practitioners. Right now we are giving the medical practitioners temporary appointment orders for the next three months. Once the Covid-19 situation is streamlined, the administration will take approval for recruitment process from the PMC general body.”

Gaikwad said, “As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise, there is a lot of pressure on medical and paramedical staff. In order to give them some relief and get additional medical manpower, the PMC started the recruitment. At least 200 doctors will be hired who will join the service soon. If Sassoon General Hospital needs more manpower we will appoint doctors there as well.”

According to Gaikwad, the PMC has plenty of underutilised medical infrastructure in Pune which is not being used due to shortage of medical manpower. The PMC is looking to strengthen the health facilities and hiring new doctors will not only help the PMC in this time of crisis, but also in the post-Covid era.

