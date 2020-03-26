Ammunition Factory, Khadki starts production of masks, sanitisers for its employees

pune

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:14 IST

The Ammunition Factory, Khadki, has started the production of face masks and hand sanitisers for its employees starting Thursday. The products are being manufactured by the employees for internal consumption as per the guidelines of the union government. The production of items is aimed at meeting their Pune factory demand and later will be supplied to all the ammunition factories in the country.

Additional general manager (administration), AFK, Khadki, said, “We have started manufacturing masks for our employees as per the directions of the board and in accordance with the norms specified by the government. A number of steps have been taken to combat Covid-19 and AFK has been at the forefront in protecting and creating awareness.” AFK has 4,500 people on it rolls while it has an approximate strength of 80,000 employees pan India.