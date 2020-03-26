e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Ammunition Factory, Khadki starts production of masks, sanitisers for its employees

Ammunition Factory, Khadki starts production of masks, sanitisers for its employees

pune Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Ammunition Factory, Khadki, has started the production of face masks and hand sanitisers for its employees starting Thursday. The products are being manufactured by the employees for internal consumption as per the guidelines of the union government. The production of items is aimed at meeting their Pune factory demand and later will be supplied to all the ammunition factories in the country.

Additional general manager (administration), AFK, Khadki, said, “We have started manufacturing masks for our employees as per the directions of the board and in accordance with the norms specified by the government. A number of steps have been taken to combat Covid-19 and AFK has been at the forefront in protecting and creating awareness.” AFK has 4,500 people on it rolls while it has an approximate strength of 80,000 employees pan India.

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news