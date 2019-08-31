Animal health, welfare hurdle hits Katraj flyover project

pune

In order to decongest the traffic at Katraj chowk, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), in March, had proposed to construct a flyover on newly marked national highway in Katraj. For this, the NHAI had asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to give some land of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park. However, the project has come to a halt as the central zoo authorities have recommended a few changes before the work begins.

The proposed flyover is 1,330 metres.

The central zoo authorities wrote to PMC on June 13, stating that the proposed construction which may lead to high level of noise, vibrations and environmental pollution should be kept away at an adequate distance, from the animal enclosures and should not affect the health and welfare of the animals. The construction will affect animals like Lions, Tigers and Nilgais.

In a letter to the central zoo authorities, PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao states, the zoo which is spread over 130-acres shares its western boundary with Pune Satara road and the southern periphery with Katraj Kondhwa road. The central zoo authorities suggestion to shift the enclosures of some species is not possible as the zoo enough space to shift the enclosures in the given land.

Rajkumar Jadhave, director Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park said, “Adequate measures must be taken to minimise the noise pollution. This can be done by constructing an anti-crash barrier which should be 1.1 or 2.5 metres in height. I have requested the central zoo authorities to give their clearance for the construction of the flyover through the zoo premises.

Corporator Vasant More, “The main concern is the health and welfare of the animals. The state of the animals will be disturbed if a concrete pillar is constructed within the zoo premises.”

