Anticipatory bail plea of DSK’s daughter to be decided on Dec 10

Dilip G Murumkar, special judge for Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, will decide on the anticipatory bail plea of Ashwini Deshpande, daughter of city-based developer DS Kulkarni, also known as DSK, on December 10. Ashwini is the daughter Jyoti, the first wife of DSK. Currently DSK, wife Hemanti Kulkarni and son Shirish along with other top officials of the companies formed by DSK and family are incarcerated in the Yerwada central jail in connection with the multi-crore economic fraud case.

The bail applications of Vinaykumar Bagdandi, former chief financial officer (CFO) and Anuradha Purandare, sister of Hemanti, will also be heard on the same date. The arguments and counter arguments on behalf of the prosecution and defence were completed on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor advocate Pravin Chavan said that the hearing on anticipatory bail application will take place on December 10. The prosecution has submitted their detail say in the regular application of Badgandi and Anuradha.

The state prosecution recently sought a month’s time from the special court for filing the interim forensic audit report in the case. Chavan filed an application attaching a copy of the letter sent by DG Thakkar and Associates chartered accountants to the office of deputy commissioner of police (economic offences wing and cyber cell) which stated that more time was needed for preparing the said report as large number of documents had to be verified to unearth the money trail and the voluminous data had to be analysed.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police in May this year had submitted a 37,000-page chargesheet against jailed real estate developer DSK, his wife Hemanti before the court of special judge JT Utpat in connection with the Rs 2,043 crore investor fraud. The chargesheet states that the accused floated nine companies which were used to siphon off the funds collected from 33,000 investors who were promised good returns on their fixed deposits (FD).

The multi-crore case includes deposit and loan fraud of Rs 1,083.7 crore, banking and non-financial institutions (Rs 711.36 crore), debentures (Rs 111.35 crore) and Phursungi land fraud (Rs 136.77 crore), according to the chargesheet filed in the court. The document lists the role of six nationalised banks and their officials for illegally sanctioning loans without conducting due diligence and violations cum non-adherence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives cum guidelines. The role of officials of these nationalised banks is probed in connection with the Rs 711 crores fraud.

