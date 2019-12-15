As curtains draw on Sawai, performers give in their heart and soul to treat Punekars to a melodious finale

pune

Dec 15, 2019

The last day of the 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav began with a soulful performance by vocalist Atul Khandekar which captured the hearts of the audience.

Playing to a packed venue, Khandekar started with raag ‘Shuddha Sarang’ and performed a composition in Vilambit ek taal, Madhyalaya Adhdha Tin Taal, Drut Tin Taal and Tarana. He also presented a very popular bhajan, awaghachi sansar sukhacha karin, which was appreciated by the audience.

The abhang was composed by pandit Krushnarav. He was accompanied by Rugved Deshpande on the tabla, Niranjan Lele on the harmonium, Sudhanshu Manerikar, Bhakti Khandekar and Valiraj Limaye on the tanpura.

He was followed by vocalist Ruchira Kedar who performed raag Gaud Saarang. She performed traditional compositions in Vilambit Teen Taal and Drut Teen Taal. Also she performed the composition ‘Hori khelat Bihari…’ in Raag Patdeep. She was accompanied by Milind Kulkarni on the harmonium, Ajinkya Joshi on the tabla, Nitya Shikarpur and Kasturi Joshi on the tanpura.