e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Pune News

As curtains draw on Sawai, performers give in their heart and soul to treat Punekars to a melodious finale

pune Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The last day of the 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav began with a soulful performance by vocalist Atul Khandekar which captured the hearts of the audience.

Playing to a packed venue, Khandekar started with raag ‘Shuddha Sarang’ and performed a composition in Vilambit ek taal, Madhyalaya Adhdha Tin Taal, Drut Tin Taal and Tarana. He also presented a very popular bhajan, awaghachi sansar sukhacha karin, which was appreciated by the audience.

The abhang was composed by pandit Krushnarav. He was accompanied by Rugved Deshpande on the tabla, Niranjan Lele on the harmonium, Sudhanshu Manerikar, Bhakti Khandekar and Valiraj Limaye on the tanpura.

He was followed by vocalist Ruchira Kedar who performed raag Gaud Saarang. She performed traditional compositions in Vilambit Teen Taal and Drut Teen Taal. Also she performed the composition ‘Hori khelat Bihari…’ in Raag Patdeep. She was accompanied by Milind Kulkarni on the harmonium, Ajinkya Joshi on the tabla, Nitya Shikarpur and Kasturi Joshi on the tanpura.

top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 289 runs
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 289 runs
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News