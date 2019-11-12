As dengue plagues SPPU campus, administration implements preventive measures

pune

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:44 IST

After 22 positive cases of dengue were recorded from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in three weeks, the administration has put in place preventive measures to curb the menace. Starting Wednesday, the campus will be fogged twice a week by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the campus will be cleaned twice a day by Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) and the PMC.

The action comes after Dnyaneshwar Molak, head of Solid Waste Management (SWM), PMC; Sandeep Kadam, Aundh ward officer; Dr Santosh Mule, campus doctor; Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar; SPPU staff; student representatives; BVG officials and cleaning staff, held a meeting on November 11.

“We have collaborated with the PMC to fog the campus for two cycles this fortnight. We will also be releasing guppy fish into the ponds inside the campus to curtail the mosquito menace. National Service Scheme (NSS) students will ensure the campus is kept clean and spread awareness about sanitary disposals in the girls hostel through street plays. They will enforce segregation of wet and dry garbage in the hostel mess and canteen,” said Pawar.

“My classmate, who tested positive for dengue last week, is still recuperating,” said Puja Purkar, first year student, Lalit Kala Kendra, SPPU.

Shakil Shaikh, a second year master of philosophy student, said, “I was diagnosed with dengue after I was bitten by a mosquito on the campus. We often have mosquitoes in our rooms as the hostel surroundings are not clean.”

Pawar also added that potholes, small ponds, open gutters play a key role in the spread of the disease as they are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. He also stressed on the need to get rid of pigs, goats and cows that loiter in the campus and to look at better methods of disposing food.

Molak, said, “The campus is spread over 411 acres and we began fogging in the campus on November 12. There are areas inside the campus which are waterlogged and have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We will take care of the same by November 26.”