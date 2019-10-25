Assembly elections 2019: Of moods, colours, fire crackers and impromptu dances in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:07 IST

Political leaders were seen speculating, analysing opinion polls and past data and sensing the public mood as assembly election results began to pour in on Thursday morning,

The mood was upbeat outside Balewadi Stadium where the counting for Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad, was taking place.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Balewadi corporator Amol Balwadkar was seen issuing orders to volunteers. “I already knew that we were going to win and hence, started with the preparations in advance. We have ordered 30 kg pedhas (sweets) with a lotus motif on it,” said he. Volunteers were seen making trips to Dadu’s sweet emporium as news of the results were coming in.

While roads wore a deserted look, a small crowd of Siddharth Shirole supporters had gathered outside his Shivajinagar office. After the news of Shirole taking lead in Shivjinagar constituency came through, his supporters rejoiced, lit fire crackers and began waving the party flag.

At Sanman, the BJP headquarters on Jungli Maharaj road, volunteers and party leaders were in focus as news of their candidates trailing came in. Clad in an off-white saree, Medha Kulkarni was heard saying, “I wore a simple saree thinking we would celebrate with colours, but the celebrations have to wait.”

The Congress Bhavan wore a shroud of gloom initially, with most of the volunteers huddled around the television discussing amongst each other.

Outside Kesari wada, a huge screen was put up for the ‘live’’ telecast. As soon as Mukta Tilak was announced as a winner, volunteers broke out into an impromptu dance, throwing gulal on everyone.

Vijay Kumbhar, activist said, “This election shows that the present government should not take people for granted. People are not fools to fall into the trap of sweet laced words; they need to see some work. People are aware of their rights and have taken the right decision.”

Vaidehi Suryavanshi, an entrepreneur said, “This is a clarion call to all those MLAs who have not fulfilled their duties and have been called back by the people. We are dynamic voters and we will not stick to a party or a person but to development work. It is a new nation that we want to see.”

Parth Siddhaye, a teacher who was content with the results said, “I am happy that the person I voted for has won. I feel that five years is not enough for the party to prove themselves, they need more time to finish the developmental works that they have initiated.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:06 IST